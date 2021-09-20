Benzema’s coup de force spoiled by a big controversy

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Moving onto the lawn of one of the top-form teams at the start of the season, Valencia, Real Madrid suspected that it would not be easy. The Merengue club was able to verify this by conceding the opener, before turning the tide, concluding his small comeback with a goal from Karim Benzema at the very end of the game to snatch a precious victory. But a success which also aroused controversy.

Casemiro should have been kicked out

Indeed, the merengue club should perhaps never have ended the meeting eleven against eleven. Blame it on a dangerous tackle from Casemiro at the end of the first period. The Catalan daily Sport, in particular, underlines the very dangerous tackle of the Brazilian, both feet off, which was only sanctioned with a yellow card. However, in the previous match between Betis and Espanyol, the Sevillian Pezzella was sent off for an almost similar fault … which obviously did not fail to react on social networks.

Casemiro, amarilla. Pezzella, roja. Encuentra las 7 diferencias. pic.twitter.com/VWUyPb2CJO

