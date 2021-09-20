More

    Boris Johnson says he is “frustrated” by the inaction of rich countries

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, September 20, “more and more frustrated” by the rich countries which have not kept their promise to finance the fight against climate change, at a meeting of leaders at the UN.

    The developed countries pledged in 2009 in Copenhagen (Denmark) to increase to 100 billion dollars per year by 2020 the assistance to the countries of the South to adapt to the consequences of climate change. But this goal is far from being achieved: according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the amount of this funding was only $ 79.6 billion in 2019.

    This roundtable is part of the climate summit organized at the UN and comes a few days after the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, warned against global warming “catastrophic”. According to a recent UN report, limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C is impossible without an immediate and massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

    “We all agree that something needs to be done, but I admit that I am increasingly frustrated that this something that many of you have committed to is not enough at all., he said during a round table with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The world’s largest economies are causing the problem, while the smallest are suffering the worst. “

    London, which has pledged $ 15 billion over the next five years, announced Monday that of that amount, $ 750 million would be allocated to help developing countries meet their emissions targets and end the use of coal.


