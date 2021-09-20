Bosz charges VAR after penalty, “not footballers”

Peter Bosz spoke about the penalty conceded by his team in the second period of PSG-OL, this Sunday (2-1). For the Lyon coach, this is a very clear mistake.

The Lyonnais did not take off. After the penalty awarded to Neymar during PSG’s victory at the Parc des Princes, Peter Bosz also stepped up to challenge the decision. “After the match, I saw (the action). It wasn’t Malo who was doing the fault. It was Neymar who was doing the fault. He had his hand above (on his back). It’s not his fault, it’s Neymar’s fault. I thought Malo was making a tackle, but it’s not a tackle. It’s absolutely not a fault. There is VAR I believe. I think that they are not footballers. For me, it is clear “, initially railed the Dutch coach at the microphone of Prime Video.

“It was not a penalty, 100%”

Peter Bosz added a layer at a press conference, recalling that Clément Turpin’s decision was “a mistake”. “At the edge of the pitch, I said to myself: ‘Malo is 18 years old, he’s a young player, he makes a tackle within 18 meters’, explained the OL coach. , I watched the videos. And it was not at all a fault of Malo, but a fault of Neymar, who put his hand on his back. Malo can not do anything. The first fault is Neymar , and not at all Malo. It was not a penalty, 100%. I understand that the referee cannot see, it is possible. But the VAR, which has all the images… It’s a mistake . “





A speech that came a few minutes after that of its president. On OLTV, Jean-Michel Aulas considered that the decision to award the penalty to Neymar was an “aberration” and that the VAR “should have intervened”.

Despite this fact of play, the Lyon technician preferred to retain the performance of his Gones, who “did not deserve to lose” according to Peter Bosz. “We saw a real match, we weren’t afraid to play. We tried to push hard and it’s not always easy against a team like PSG, said the Dutchman. But in my opinion, we Did it very well, except at the end. It must be said too. I always say that when you cannot win the match, you must not lose either. There, we did not defend well at the end of the day. end, the last minutes. On the rest, I’m very proud of my team. “

A performance that will have to be repeated on Wednesday at home against Troyes, with the objective of taking the three points this time, despite the hellish pace of the last few days. “We played in Glasgow, we had two days off. We play tonight here, we come back at 2 or 3 at night in Lyon. And we have two days to prepare for the match against Troyes. And then we have two days… That’s not possible. Players need three days between games. It can happen once, twice, but not five times. I’m afraid for injuries. It has to be said. ” , said Peter Bosz. And the season is far from over.