Brussels wants to impose the USB-C charger on all smartphones, even Apple’s

In addition to its closed operating system, Apple is the only manufacturer of smartphones and tablets not to be like the others in terms of connectivity. The American manufacturer has been using the Lightning charger for years, while the USB-C port is becoming more and more popular across all the mobile fleets of other manufacturers.

But according to our colleagues Echoes, the European Commission will try to bend Apple and should “Unveil a proposal for a directive requiring Apple, Huawei, Nokia and others to provide their devices sold in Europe with universal and interoperable chargers”. This means that all devices must be equipped with a USB Type-C port, with the possibility of embedding a second port, and that the cables must be usable on any device without loss of power. The draft directive should be unveiled this Thursday, September 23.





Coming into force in 2024?

In reality, the project is not only targeting Apple, even if the firm is obviously the most concerned with its tens of millions of devices sold each year. The directive should cover a wide choice of connected devices: headphones, speakers, cameras … Another measure that should appear in the project: the ban on systematically incorporating a charger in the box of new devices. A measure already taken by some manufacturers, and which aims to reduce electronic waste.

On the agenda side, the Commission would aim for a final adoption of the text in the first half of 2022, then entry into force in 2024. This is not the first time that Europe has taken an interest in the theme of the single charger, the first measures in progress. this meaning already dating from 2009. The fact remains that the various showdowns between Europe and Apple on the subject have so far been unsuccessful.