BTC / USD suddenly drops, multiple bearish signals By Investing.com

    BTC / USD suddenly drops, multiple bearish signals

    Investing.com – After a bullish surge overnight Saturday through Sunday from support near $ 46,850 and peaking at $ 48,750 Sunday morning, it declined throughout the day on Sunday, and is significantly accelerating its decline this Monday morning, pushing down the entire cryptocurrency market.

    As it peaked at $ 47,275 just before 4 a.m., Bitcoin hit a low of $ 45,500 less than an hour later, a drop of nearly 4%.

    However, this fall had many consequences from the point of view of technical analysis. It indeed resulted in a break below the support of $ 46,850, and below the 200 hour moving average, two bearish signals.

    Worse, a pullback on the daily chart further shows that Bitcoin has fallen below its 100-day moving average at $ 46,625, and below its 200-day moving average at $ 45,850, two other important bearish signals.

    Besides the psychological threshold of $ 45,000, the next chart support to watch will be around $ 44,000. On the upside, a return above last week’s high of close to $ 48,000 seems necessary for Bitcoin to return to a more bullish technical profile.

    Finally, it should be noted that the fall in Bitcoin has quite a large impact on the entire cryptocurrency market. Indeed, loses more than 2.4% over 24 hours at the time of writing this article, while it loses more than 4%. But the biggest drop in the Top 10 is posted by, which is down more than 10% since yesterday.


