Bugatti, a brand that is becoming a razor

The fastest shave in the world? This is not what promises this razor which nevertheless bears the name of a manufacturer of hypercars far from boring. On the other hand, it will surely be one of the most luxurious and expensive shaves. The Gillette brand has in fact joined forces with Bugatti to offer a special series of its heated razor. At the press of a button, the shaver diffuses a soothing heat for the skin.

The model has therefore been revised by the fine blades of Bugatti. The razor features the Agile Bleu shade in particular, which can be found on the Chiron Pur Sport. The handle is made of aluminum-zinc. Not even carbon therefore, yet used in large quantities on the car … The handle incorporates the emblem of the brand based in Molsheim.





We can therefore be the producer of cars that cost several million euros each and be tempted by this kind of rather popular collaboration. But Christmas is slowly approaching (yes, we are already thinking about it) and this could be an opportunity to offer a Bugatti at a lower price to park in your bathroom.

The price of the item (a kit that includes the razor, a wireless magnetic charger, a recharge of two blades or even rags in the name of the two brands) is not yet known. The kit is available in a classic version from € 149. Unsurprisingly, the Bugatti version will be much more expensive, so we can see the influence of the brand on the price!