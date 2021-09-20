CAC40 under Chinese pressure

THE TREND

The CAC40 is showing a sharp drop this afternoon by 2.2% to 6,425 points, due to the (late?) Awareness of the setbacks of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande which continues to sink … Asian markets suffered this morning with in particular a very clear decline of more than 3% in Hong Kong. The number two in the Chinese real estate market threatened with default on its financial commitments, is considered a potential threat to the financial system in China and Hong Kong …

ECO AND CURRENCIES

Two days away from the eagerly awaited announcements of the Federal Reserve, which could specify this Wednesday its intentions in terms of “tapering”, the excitement is therefore palpable on the stock market. In this regard, a Reuters consensus poll shows that 36 of the 49 economists surveyed now expect the Fed’s ‘tapering’ announcement to take place in November instead, and not this month as previously estimated … While 6 respondents are still awaiting an announcement after the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, economic uncertainty due to the increase in Covid-19 cases and a weak employment report last month drove the Most economists change their expectations somewhat.

The New York Stock Exchange had already closed the week lower, risk appetite being limited by concerns about the future reduction in central bank support, and by doubts about the strength of the economic recovery in the face of the delta variant of the Covid -19. At the close, the Dow Jones index lost 0.48% to 34,584 points, while the large S&P 500 index fell by 0.91% to 4,433 pts and the Nasdaq Composite, rich in technology and biotech stocks, dropped 0.91% to 15,043 pts.

This Monday, the euro / dollar parity returns to $ 1.17 at noon. A barrel of Brent is trading at $ 74.

RISING VALUES

Ose Immuno (+ 26%): The company to present its Phase 3 clinical results of Tedopi will take place in a late-breaking oral session at the annual virtual congress of ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) today at 1:30 p.m. (IT’S).





JC Decaux: + 5% followed by Erytech, and Mauna Kea (+ 4%)

Inventiva: + 2% with Rothschild, Derichebourg

Air France KLM: + 1% with Covivio, Neoen, Abivax, Burelle, Lagardere.

FALLING VALUES

SopraSteria: -9%. According to BFM Business, two new competitors are lurking around the (stable) IT services company Atos. CapGemini (-2%) and Orange (-1%) have also been monitoring Atos for several months. In addition to Thales and SopraSteria …

2CRSI: -6% followed by Scor and Akwel

Stellantis: -5% with AB Science, Mersen, Valneva, Technip Energies

SMCP: -4% with McPhy, LafargeHolcim, Innate Pharma, Faurecia, Crédit Agricole

Rexel: -3% followed by Imerys, Aramis, Vallourec, Valeo, TechnipFMC and Renault

Alstom (-3%) signed a contract worth 300 ME with the Department of Transport (DoT) of Victoria to locally supply 25 X’Trapolis trains made up of six cars for the Melbourne suburban network.

Airbus (-3%) has agreed to lower its prices or reschedule its delivery schedule for hundreds of aircraft ordered by the Malaysian company AirAsia in order to save a contract worth tens of billions of dollars with its first customer in Asia, according to industry sources quoted Friday by ‘Reuters’.

Ipsen (-2%): Over a median follow-up period of 10.1 months, Cabometyx continued to demonstrate superior median progression-free survival (PFS) with a 78% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death from compared to placebo. This final analysis is consistent with data from the interim analysis, presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and published in The Lancet Oncology. Further data from the final analysis also confirmed that the superior efficacy of Cabometyx was maintained regardless of the therapy targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) used previously.