Canada: risky legislation for Trudeau

The prospect of a majority Liberal government, a time dreamed of by Justin Trudeau at the start of the election campaign, is fading. Analysts evoke a very minority government, without being able to specify whether it will be Liberal or Conservative. On the eve of the Canadian legislative elections on Monday, the main polling institutes grant between 30% and 34% to the Liberal Party of Canada (PLC) of Justin Trudeau as to the Conservative Party (PC) of Erin O’Toole. Very far from 38% to 40% of votes for a parliamentary majority. Four other parties – the sovereignists of the Bloc Québécois (BQ), the (left) NDP (NDP), the Greens and the anti-vaccine parties of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) – share the rest of the votes.

To get out of this neck and neck, Justin Trudeau and Erin O’Toole have called on influential personalities. Former Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, 87, came out of retirement to support Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s son. Just like Hillary Clinton and