Channel: worrying disappearance of a man for nearly a week

La Manche Press See my news

Follow this media

Jean-Michel Lemière has been missing for almost a week. His family launches a wanted notice. (© DP)

The family calls for witnesses on social networks to find Jean-Michel Lemiere, old 53 years, faded away since Monday, September 13 around 9:30 am Since that day, his relatives have not heard from him. The gendarmerie des Pieux opened an investigation, research on the territory of the Piles began.

Have you seen Jean Michel Lemiere? He measures 1m70, salt and pepper hair, very light blue eyes for 100 kg. His family describes him as “a very reserved, homebody, shy man going through difficult personal times. He doesn’t like the city and prefers the countryside ”.





The last person to have seen him is a former colleague, at the Grosville grocery store, Monday September 13 at 9:30 a.m.. His phone could not be geolocated, the family appealed to everyone’s benevolence.

A search notice launched

Living in Sotteville, “he is used to frequenting local shops in the countryside in Rauville-la-Bigot, Virandeville, Grosville, Vasteville or even in the Val de Saire. He enjoys being outside, gardening, walking in the hunts, on the beaches of Siouville-Hague, Sciotot and Rozel. The gendarmerie has already started research in these sectors ”.

Left with his vehicle Peugeot 407 metallic gray, license plate DJ 606 NM 50, it too remains nowhere to be found. The only distinguishing marks of his vehicle are dents on his trunk. There is no logo or sticker.

People with information on this disappearance or witnesses who may have come across Jean-Michel Lemiere are invited to call the gendarmerie des Pieux without delay on 02 33 21 73 05

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow La Presse de la Manche in the Mon Actu area. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.