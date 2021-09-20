Charlene of Monaco, late pregnancy, a joyful prospect that is heartwarming

Charlene of Monaco is weakened by health problems, particularly an ENT infection making her daily life in South Africa nightmarish. However, she would not have given up on her great project, that of expanding her family.

At 43, however, his chances would be minimal. But to believe the magazine Schöne Woche whose front page of the last number is devoted to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, no question of giving up this delightful prospect. The former swimmer hoped to found a clan on the Rock, a tribe comparable to that of Caroline of Monaco, considered the real first lady of the principality.





“For a long time her marriage was considered difficult. Many Monegasques hoped that a single child would save everything and bring the couple together more closely. », Indicates the weekly. This hope has come true. The princess would not count on stopping in such a good way. A large family would be considered.

To support its point, the celebrity magazine is based on a confidence delivered a few years ago by the mother of the princess, Lynette Wittstock (61).

She assured that the dream of her illustrious daughter was to be the head of a large family, a family of five children. A beautiful project which presents some risks.

Babies whose mothers are over 40 are said to be at increased risk for chromosomal abnormalities, especially Down’s syndrome.

Similar articles