Chelsea, Kanté of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi? Tuchel responds

Substitute at kick-off, Kanté changed the face of Chelsea, offering himself a goal against Tottenham.

It is often said that those absent are always wrong or that we see the importance of a person when they are not there. For N’Golo Kanté, it is clearly the second option whether for the France team or with Chelsea.

Years go by and the French midfielder continues to be essential for the Blues. And when Thomas Tuchel dares to put him on the bench as against Tottenham, this Sunday, he quickly realizes that he made a mistake.

Struggled by the Spurs and unable to put rhythm into their game, Chelsea had to wait for Kanté to come into play to make a difference. Having taken Mount’s place at the break, the Frenchman saw Thiago Silva score in stride before turning himself into a scorer for the break. So, does Kanté have an influence comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Tuchel is convinced of this.





“He’s a top player. If you have N’Golo, you have what everyone is looking for. You have everything you need in the midfield: pace of work, intensity, gains of ball, skillful play, off-ball play, play with the ball, dribbling and even a goal. “

“I see him every day in training and it’s hard to believe how good he is. He doesn’t make mistakes in recovering the ball. He’s excellent in every possession game in training. C ‘He’s a unique guy. I don’t need to say more. We had a strong midfielder with Jorginho and Kovacic in the second half. N’Golo is N’Golo. He’s fantastic. “

“It needed to change and if you have N’Golo on the bench and you want to ramp up in these parts of the game, he’s the best player to bring in because he’s unique and can change anyone. What a dynamic. So the change seemed to be, in terms of characteristics, a bit more defensive, but we wanted to improve our compactness, our ball gains and our team spirit. “