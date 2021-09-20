Ciclade, this site which allows you to find forgotten money in a few clicks

Holder of a neglected bank account, beneficiary of a life insurance without knowing it … The free service “Ciclade” of the Caisse des Dépôts can reserve you some – good – surprises.

A forgotten bank account, a misplaced company savings plan or life insurance that you have inherited without being informed … Several reasons can explain these unclaimed sums and you may be the beneficiary of an unsuspected investment. The Caisse des Dépôts service “Ciclade»Allows you to search for free money in escheat and under proof of legitimacy, to recover it.

At the origin of the service “Ciclade», The Eckert law has required since 2016 banks and insurance companies to identify inactive accounts and report their existence to holders and beneficiaries. After a certain period of inactivity which varies according to the nature of the account, the sum is directly transferred after ten years by the financial establishments to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.

After thirty years without any complaints, the money is definitively donated to the State or to the Overseas Communities. In total, between the creation of “Ciclade»In July 2016 and December 2020, decades of accounts and contracts were transferred to Caisse des Dépôts for a total amount of nearly 6.49 billion euros *.

By going directly to the Ciclade site, it is possible to obtain initial indications from the tab “Start my search», Simply by entering your first name, last name and date of birth. You can also find out if there are any dormant accounts in the name of a deceased person. If a match exists with an abandoned account or life insurance, the site indicates a “possible correspondence“. For the rest of the procedures, it is necessary to create a personal space and provide supporting documents depending on the account or type of contract concerned and the person to whom this account belonged in order to avoid any attempt at fraud. Once the return request is finalized and then validated by the Caisse des Dépôts, the transfer is made by bank transfer within an average of 90 days, counted from the creation of the file.





Who can apply?

Anyone who wants to try their luck. Anyone, of French nationality or not, whether holder, subscriber, member, beneficiary or beneficiary, can make a search request, even without being aware of the existence of a dormant sum. On the other hand, the research can only relate to accounts and life insurance opened in Metropolitan France in the overseas departments and communities.

What results?

For the year 2020 alone and according to figures from the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation, the institution would have received nearly 670 million euros in unclaimed financial products, among which, 402.87 million euros from bank accounts . According to the calculations of the Financial Institution, the average amount at the end of 2020 of the amount recovered per beneficiary is estimated at € 2,750, knowing that the sums saved within the Caisse des Dépôts are remunerated at 0.3%.

Millions of euros of money dormant then, but only for those who have not claimed it. How does CDC use these funds? The sums deposited form part of the balance sheet of the general section of Caisse des Dépôts and are used for long-term investments in financial securities, subsidiaries or investments in general interests. As long as they are not claimed by the holders and beneficiaries, these funds are therefore used to finance investor activity, one of the roles of Caisse des Dépôts.

* Source: According to figures provided by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation