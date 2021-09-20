Clara Luciani embarrassed by a question from Laurent Ruquier about her private life

VIDEO – Saturday evening, the singer was invited to “On est en direct” to promote her latest album. She did not hide her embarrassment when the host asked her about her love life.

“What a big mistake, to fall in love with the singer“. These words signed Clara Luciani in his last album inspired Laurent Ruquier an indiscreet question to ask the young woman he received on Saturday evening in “We are live”. “Can we marry a singer?», He asked him during the interview at the level of the bar of the plateau. “Look, I got my rings, you see, but never a wedding ring», Replied the person concerned.

“I am in love with a lot of singers” Clara Luciani in “We are live” on France 2



Laurent Ruquier did not stop there and asked her if she was in love with a singer, a certain Alex Kapranos whose photo was subtly displayed on the screen at that time, causing the embarrassed laughter from the ‘interpreter of The grenade. If rumors have often attributed a relationship to the latter and the singer of the group Franz Ferdinand, those concerned have never confirmed. “So are you together, yes or no?», Insisted the host. After a sigh, Clara Luciani ended up declaring: “You will not have a testimony from me, I prefer to talk about my record», Before closing the subject with a pirouette. “I am, like everyone else I think, in love with a lot of singers“.

Side audiences, this third re-entry number of “We are live” attracted 770,000 viewers on Saturday evening on France 2, which represents 12.3% of the public. This is less than last week with the arrival of Eric Zemmour who had attracted more than 800,000 curious for a market share of 16.8%.