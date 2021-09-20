Claude reveals why he radically changed his mind about Teheiura after going on the adventure with him in 2012

Claude Dartois has become one of the emblematic candidates after four participations in Koh-Lanta, but also the darling of viewers. Invited in 50mn Inside, a few days ago, he had mentioned “the most important thing” for him: his fatherhood. People who follow him on Instagram know it very well: he is extremely proud of his two boys, Andréa, 6, and Marceau, 2. He had also learned that his wife, Virginie, was pregnant with the youngest while he was in the middle of filming Koh-Lanta: The island of heroes. Satisfied by his two sons, he explained to Nikos Aliagas that they bring him “the joy every day to transmit”. “When you’re tired, when you’re tired of it or whatever, you always have someone to do it for. There, you do it now for your children,” said the one we find in Koh -Lanta, the Legend.





And precisely, it is in this new adventure that Claude and Coumba agreed to eliminate Maxime. A sequence not seen on TV but that the adventurer revealed live on Instagram this weekend. “Clémence comes to see me, she says to me: ‘Coumba, I had a discussion with Maxime. He told me to be careful, that we absolutely had to separate you and Claude, because you are a pair ‘. And that hurt us. ” The adventurer with a strong character immediately reacted: “I went to repeat it to Claude. Claude didn’t like it either. And we decided to eliminate him,” said Coumba. (…)

