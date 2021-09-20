Clotilde Courau: why does the actress live separated from her husband Emmanuel-Philibert of Savoy?

Married to Emmanuel-Philibert de Savoie, the actress Clotide Courau nevertheless lives separated from her husband, as revealed by the Prince of Venice and Piedmont in an interview with Gala on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Married since September 25, 2003, at the end of a ceremony which took place in the basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, Emmanuel-Philibert of Savoy and Clotide Courau form a modern and united couple. As proof, the parents of Vittoria (17 years old) and Luisa (14 years old) live separated despite their love, as revealed by the Prince of Venice and Piedmont in an interview with Gala Thursday 14 January 2021. A somewhat atypical way of operating, but which seems to suit them perfectly if one believes the heir to the throne of Italy.

“Our couple, it is a strong friendship, a bond and a desire for truth. All this is love […] Is love being together all the time? Love is thinking of each other when you’re far away, and be happy when we are together“, affirmed Emmanuel-Philibert.”We went through, like all couples, ups and downs. But we managed to find listening and a real dialogue between us. Straight talk. With Clotilde, we tell each other everything“, added the prince, who was able to count on the support of his wife when he was operated on for a tumor in the nasal septum in December 2011, then in April 2012.

Clotilde Courau lives in Paris while her husband lives in Monaco

In addition, Clotilde Courau was also present at his side when the prince relapsed in May 2019. Fortunately, the heir to the throne of Italy is now out of the woods. Emmanuel-Philibert de Savoie now lives in Monaco for a good part of the year. Furthermore, the prince also regularly visits the United States, and more particularly in Los Angeles, given that it has opened a fresh pasta restaurant, baptized Prince of Venice, within the city of angels. Finally, the grandson of Humbert II also passes much of his time in Italy, where he devoted himself to his charitable works with the Royal House of Savoy. For his part, Clotilde Courau lives in Paris with their two daughters. As a reminder, the Parisian home of the actress had been burgled by 4 men in 2019.

