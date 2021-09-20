Coralie Porrovechio pregnant with her 2nd child: unique family photo and cute baby bump!

Happy news! After months of secrecy, and while she had repeatedly denied a new pregnancy, Coralie Porrovecchio announced that she was pregnant with her second child. It is on Instagram and in photo, Sunday, September 19, 2021, that the former candidate of reality TV revealed in Secret Story (season 9, in 2015) shares his happiness with his family.

The mother-to-be posed in a bodysuit and transparent veil dress adorned with tulle ruffles. The face facing the photographer but the body in profile, she poses tenderly with her hands on its pretty baby bump already well pronounced. Divine, Coralie Porrovecchio appears alongside her lover the footballer Boubacar Kamara. Between them, we find the adorable little Leeroy, their son born in May 2020. This is the first time that the toddler’s face has appeared on social networks. And the least we can say is that he’s the perfect mix between mom and dad!





“So here we are: I can finally share my little family with you. A little over a year ago, I gave birth to a treasure and my life changed completely. Giving birth is probably the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me. We see his daily life turned upside down, aspirations, projects and fears are no longer the same. This sweet fatigue that takes on its meaning when I see my son smile. And this happiness I have long struggled to share, she wrote in the caption. Now that it doubles, I feel ready to present my cocoon to you. The island on which I love to get lost … I was no longer very present on the networks. And for good reason : a new pregnancy, my growing love of a son, but I really didn’t want to miss any of these moments in my life.“