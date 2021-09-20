Corinne Deacon (coach of the France team): “Do not underestimate the opponent”

The game was more fluid early in the game against Greece. Can changes seize the momentum?

Yes it’s sure. We have the right to five changes, when the score is acquired we try to take advantage of it. We have a lot of players whose playing times were very disparate at the start of the season, especially through the first rounds of the Champions League. Some organisms have been preserved, in particular (Charlotte) Bilbault and (Sandie) Toletti. Others have played a lot. Now I see noon at my door, I have a match to win, even if we try to play the game against the clubs too, make sure that the players fit on their own two legs.



