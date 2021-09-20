Coronavirus: Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be “safe” for children aged 5 to 11

By Rizhlaine F. Updated September 20, 2021 4:22 PM Posted September 20, 2021 4:22 PM

Could vaccination against the coronavirus open up to an even younger audience? The Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories claim that their vaccine would be “safe” for children aged 5 to 11.

While vaccination campaign know a slow-down in France, the question of vaccination of the youngest is approached little by little. While the teenagers can be done vaccinate since last June, for less than 12 years The time has not yet come, except in exceptional cases, due to the lack of a vaccine validated by theEuropean Medicines Agency and the High Authority of Health.





But the debate could accelerate soon as the Delta variant causes more symptoms in younger people. In a communicated the tandem Pfizer BioNTech asserts that their vaccine would be safe for children aged 5 to 11. A study was carried out on 4,500 children aged between 6 months and 11 years old located in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain. In this specific case, the children received an injection dosed at 10 micrograms against 30 usually injected to over 12 years which would give rise to side effects generally similar to those of 16 to 25 years.

The two laboratories would thus have brought together the first clinical data regarding the use of a anti-covid vaccine for this age group. These should soon be sent to theEuropean Medicines Agency and the American FDA.