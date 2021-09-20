Couple move for a dream life, but when they get there, the mother murders the children

Two doctors had decided to fly to New Zealand with their three children. A dream they had been preparing for two years but which turned into a nightmare in just a few days.

This move to New Zealand, Lauren and Graham dreamed of it for a long time. The two doctors had already planned to fly to their adopted country almost two years ago, but the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken everything up. They therefore finally landed on the island on August 30, accompanied by their three girls. But only a few days later, it is the tragedy. 2-year-old twins Karla and Maya, as well as 6-year-old Liane, have all been found dead at their parents’ home, in Timaru, Thursday, September 16. That day Graham, who is an orthopedic surgeon, comes home from work around 10 p.m. As he walks through the door, he discovers his three lifeless little daughters.

Neighbors said they heard a bang, followed by sobs and moans at around 9:40 p.m. The Sun media also reports that they were able to see “someone wander behind the house and cry”. After 10 p.m., Graham’s cries were heard in the neighborhood. If the investigation is still in its early stages, investigators are clear: no one is wanted for the death of the three girls than Lauren, their mother. The latter, accused of killing her children, remained silent. She was placed in a psychiatric unit.

“They absolutely adored their children. They were so grateful to have them.”

Relatives of the family said they were “in shock” and were trying to figure out what could have happened. “We ask for your prayers and support during this very difficult time,” they said. Natasja le Roux, a former colleague of Lauren, meanwhile said that the mother of the family “was really a nice person” and “very humble”. She also adds that the couple waited years to be successful in having children, “because she (Lauren) had fertility issues”.

Which makes the drama even more incomprehensible. Others close to the couple have claimed that Lauren and Graham “love their children like no one else”. “They absolutely adored their children. They were so grateful to have them.”, underlined a former neighbor.

