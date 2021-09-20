Covid-19, a formidably effective virus

With its multiple variants and its strong contagiousness, Covid-19 is a real headache for scientists. Explanations.

The Covid-19 virus is a real war machine. Admittedly, it is a parasite but the comparison stops there. Because unlike the latter, the virus hijacks the cellular machinery to reproduce. It is a vital need for its survival. And since it is very unstable, as soon as its genetic identity changes – because it copies itself very quickly – it adopts survival strategies, including that of mutating, to trick our immune system.

The latter finds himself “confused” and by the time it adapts, the virus continues to colonize other cells. A real headache for virological researchers who have been studying HIV, Ebola and dengue for decades … Without finding the ideal solution. For international science, it is an endless war, against a living organism which is endowed with a formidable intelligence.

Vaccine and barrier gestures

The vaccine, it is a treatment known for more than a century, thanks to which our children no longer suffer from measles, rubella, smallpox, so many viruses that once decimated entire populations.





This anti-Covid vaccine allows the production of paralyzing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Once injected with RNA, the latter will be transformed by our body to simulate a small part of the virus, without having its dangerousness. The body helps prepare to defend itself against infection.

The only complementary strategy: wearing a mask and keeping a distance of 2 meters between two people. It is indeed a race against time because the virus family was present long before humans arrived on Earth. In other words, they are a few steps ahead of our immune system.