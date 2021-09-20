Covid-19: an A350 evacuates eight patients in intensive care from Tahiti to Metropolitan France

a Air Caraibes Airbus A350-900, refitted as a medical plane, carried out an unprecedented medical evacuation: it transported from Tahiti to Paris, over more than 16,000 km, eight Covid-19 patients kept in artificial coma, 37 caregivers and two tons of medical equipment. Never before has a civilian aircraft, with dedicated medical teams on board, been transformed into an intensive care unit over such a long distance.





Flight BF5717 (*) took off on Friday shortly before midnight from Tahiti (Saturday noon in mainland France) to land this Sunday morning at 9.48am at Paris-Orly, after a two-hour technical stopover yesterday at Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe. It took 12 hours for the A350 to reach Pointe-à-Pitre, then 8 hours to arrive in Paris. If the stopover in Guadeloupe made it possible to refill the tank with kerosene and change the crew, it is above all necessary to replace the 18 cylinders containing nearly 60,000 liters of oxygen for the sick.

” Over such a distance and with so many patients, it is a world first “Said to theAFP Doctor François Braun, president of the SAMU Urgences de France and coordinator of this operation called Manuya (“health” in Tahitian). ” It is an aircraft that is completely transformed to make it a resuscitation service and provide a level of care comparable to what we would find on the ground », Explained Dr. Arnaud Derossi, regional medical director in Europe of the company International SOS, which organizes this medical evacuation. Funded by the Ministry of Health, the medical evacuation cost 700,000 euros.

(*) The flight used the BF code of French bee, a subsidiary of the Dubreuil group like Air Caraïbes

Video of a medical evacuation from Guadeloupe

365 days a year, Air-Journal keeps you informed free of charge. Support the site with a donation, participate in its development!

I make a donation



