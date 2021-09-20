Covid-19: The rules for entering New Caledonia have changed

As of Monday, September 20, anyone entering the country must be vaccinated. Another notable change: the period of isolation is now done at home and not at the hotel.

Erik Dufour (CC)

•

updated September 20, 2021 at 5:45 p.m.



On September 3, the Standing Committee of the Congress of New Caledonia unanimously adopted a deliberation establishing the vaccination obligation of the adult population residing in New Caledonia. From today, Monday, September 20, this vaccination obligation also concerns travelers to New Caledonia.

Four obligations to respect

This new provision is set out in decree n ° 2021-1201 of September 17, 2021. It is a state competence, the decree was therefore published in the Official Journal of the French Republic.

This decree recalls the need for people traveling to New Caledonia to meet 4 obligations:





To assert a compelling reason.

Accept a screening test (PCR or antigen) on arrival on the territory and another at the end of the quarantine period.

Present proof of a complete vaccination schedule.

Specify the place where the isolation period will be carried out.

Quarantine at home or in campsites

Because the passage in requisitioned hotels is no longer compulsory. Order n ° 2020-6076 of May 5, 2020, taken by the government of New Caledonia for the protection of the country against the introduction of the virus, was amended on Tuesday, September 14. The new provisions provide that people entering the territory will carry out at home or in campsites the strict confinement previously mandatory in a requisitioned hotel.

Seven days of isolation even with AstraZeneca

A health self-monitoring protocol is planned, and checks can be carried out. The confinement period will be 7 days for people who have received 2 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and even AstraZeneca vaccines, with which it was necessary to carry out, until then, fourteen days at the hotel.

The case of the Janssen vaccine is different because it is given in a single dose and it is effective 28 days after this single dose.

Mathieu Ruiz Barraud’s details