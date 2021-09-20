Covid: Dr Théron has been taken into custody

The Tahiti Dispatch See my news

Dr Théron is the subject of a complaint from the Country. (© LDT Archives)

According to our information, Doctor Jean-Paul Théron, referring doctor of the Manu iti center in Paea and supporter of treatments based on Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine (which have never proven their effectiveness, according to the medical profession) , was taken into custody Thursday during the day.

A judicial officer had come to his home, where Doctor Théron practices, to notify him of the filing of a complaint from the Country, instructed by the Council of the Order of Physicians. Hardly arrived, the usher was received by a throwing of plate and various objects. The bailiff was allegedly injured in the arm by the platform, which would have triggered a complaint for assault and battery. Custody confirmed at La Dépêche by the main person concerned, Jean-Paul Théron, who was released from custody this morning, but who did not wish to clarify the facts.

He was reportedly seen at the anti-compulsory vaccination demonstration in the morning in Papeete, before joining his office, where he resumed his consultations, in the afternoon.





