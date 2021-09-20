Covid: scientists are not in favor of a third dose of vaccine for all

By Graziella L. Posted on September 18, 2021 at 1:56 p.m.

As many countries begin their campaign for the 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, American scientists have announced that they are not in favor of this recall for the entire population.

In France, the recall campaign for vaccination against Covid-19 started on September 13, intended for over 65 and people at risk.

Of United States, whose decisions serve as examples for theEuropean Union, the experts scientists are favorable to the injection for the elderly, but oppose for the whole population.

The experts of the advisory committee of theAmerican Medicines Agency (FDA) have estimated that the third injection is necessary for people with high risk faced with Covid-19, within a period of six months after the second dose. According to them, the nursing staff should be included in people at high risk.

On the other hand, they advise against this third dose to the entire population and are concerned about it. They evoke the possible Side effects an additional dose of the vaccine, especially among the youngest. Scientists indeed mention the risks of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, in young teens and adults.

Joe biden wanted to launch a major recall campaign targeting adults from September 20, which prompted FDA experts to invite the caution. The recommendations of this scientific committee have been highly respected by the authorities since the start of the pandemic. THE’WHO also believes that a recall for all is not warranted, “vaccines being effective for healthy people“.