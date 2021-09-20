Dead for 45 minutes, she is resuscitated as her daughter gives birth in the same Baltimore hospital

Chance or miracle, it doesn’t matter. The American grandmother who no longer had a pulse survived and will have no after-effects.

She certainly survived because her daughter was in the process of giving birth. This amazing story took place this summer in Maryland in the United States.

On July 2, Kathy Patten was playing a round of golf when she received a call informing her that her daughter is about to give birth.

So the future grandmother rushes to the hospital in Baltimore but while she is at her daughter’s side, she suddenly feels very bad, as reported by WMAR Baltimore.

Doctors advise him to go to the hospital emergency room at the end of the building.

She collapses in front of the emergency room in cardiac arrest

As she prepares to enter it, she collapses : she is the victim of a cardiac arrest. She no longer has any pulse and especially the oxygenation of her brain is not effective. It is still quickly taken care of.





About 45 minutes passed without her having heart rate, pulse, blood pressure or oxygen going to the brain, which meant that she was clinically dead, as reported by the Daily Mail.

This is when her daughter is undergoing a cesarean. And as if by a miracle, the woman wakes up as resuscitated.

Two miracles

Not only Kathy Patten comes out completely unscathed : she does not present no sequel. She was taken care of when she collapsed and that’s what saved her life.

If her daughter hadn’t called her to tell her she was giving birth, she would have continued her round of golf and she would not have been in the hospital at the time of her heart attack.

The second miracle is obviously the birth of her granddaughter who is named Alora…