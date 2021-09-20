Death of Gabby Petito: tragic epilogue in the affair which holds America in suspense

This Monday, September 20, the FBI confirmed that the body found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming, was that of Gabby Petito.

Since September 1, date on which Brian Laundrie came back from vacation without Gabby Petito, his girlfriend, the whole of America is held in suspense. The two young lovers began their trip to New York last July. For weeks, they shared the images of their roadtrip across the country on Instagram and Youtube. Yet what was to be one of the happiest moments of their lives turned into a nightmare when the police were called over a marital dispute on August 12. On a video, Gabby appears in tears. And, a few days later, she mysteriously disappears.

Gabby Petito’s parents have him on the phone on August 23, and then receive a written message on August 30. Since then, radio silence. But Sunday, September 19, after long searches held in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming, the body of a young woman resembling Gabby Petito is discovered. Monday, at the first hour, the FBI confirms that the latter does indeed belong to the young woman of 22 years. According to Le Parisien, the cause of death has not yet been determined.





Brian, the boyfriend, also disappears

Brian Laundrie, who had returned without his girlfriend on September 1, had so far refused to collaborate with law enforcement. Gabby’s parents reportedly sent a letter to Brian’s parents last week. Inside they write: “As a parent, how could you let Gabby’s younger siblings go through all of this? Gabby lived with you for a year. She was going to become your stepdaughter. How can you keep the place where she is. is it secret? “

Considered a “person of interest” by investigators, the young man has also disappeared since September 14 after returning by car to the reserve. For Gabby’s parents’ lawyer, there is no doubt, Brian “has not disappeared, he is hiding”. So is he the cause of Gabby’s death? Was he also the victim of an accident? For now, the investigation is continuing and a vast search operation has been launched to find the young man.

