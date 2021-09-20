Death of René Malleville: OM supporters pay tribute to him with a minute of applause

The famous “minute of René”, the name of his column on the Phocéen site, took on a much more solemn aspect this time. Disappeared on Sunday at the age of 73, the famous OM supporter René Malleville was entitled to 60 seconds of applause from the public at the Stade Vélodrome before the kick-off of the match against Rennes in the afternoon, finally won (2-0) by the men of Jorge Sampaoli.

A people united for the memory of René Malleville, ”commented the Marseille club on his Twitter account. A media figure in the Marseille stands, René Malleville was notably a columnist in the program “Touche pas à mon poste”. Known for his outspokenness and his often rowdy outings, René Malleville announced a month ago that he was suffering from cancer. Former Marseille players, such as Maxime Lopez or Michy Batshuayi, hailed his memory on social networks.



Another emblematic supporter of OM who died was entitled to his tribute from the stands of the Vélodrome. A giant tifo bearing the effigy of Patrice de Peretti, known as “Depé”, was deployed in the north bend of the stadium, which today bears his name. This loyal supporter of the Marseille club died in 2000 at the age of 28 from a ruptured aneurysm.