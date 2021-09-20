Death of René Malleville: The symbolic gift offered by the family of Bernard Tapie

The terrible news was announced on Sunday, September 19, 2021. René Malleville died at the age of 73 from cancer. Close to the former chronicler of Do not touch My TV (C8), the Tapie family wished to do it one last honor.

René Malleville had the city of Marseille and his club OM under his skin. For more than fifteen years in particular, he appeared in various media as a columnist, to talk about the football club. For example, he analyzed each match for The Phocaean, with his “Minute de René”. Yesterday evening, the Stade Vélodrome therefore paid tribute to him with a minute of applause before the kick-off of the match between Marseille and Rennes (2-0).

After the announcement of his death, tributes rained on social networks, including that of his former boss Cyril Hanouna, “devastated” to have lost this loved one. The Tapie family, to whom he was very close, also mourns his disappearance. And to pay him a last tribute, she wished to give him an invaluable gift as revealed by RMC Sport. Bernard Tapie was one of the most famous presidents of OM and during his presidency, the team notably won the Champions League in 1993 against AC Milan. And today, his relatives wish to offer a replica of the Champions League cup to the family of René Malleville. This last will be buried with the day of his funeral.





The day before his death, Stéphane Tapie had a discussion with the ex-columnist of TPMP. “I’m exhausted. I’m going up there to prepare heaven in blue and white for the boss, but as late as possible“, he would have entrusted to him, thus referring to Bernard Tapie who has been fighting against stomach cancer since 2017. It was he who had publicly announced the disease of his friend, at the request of Sophie Tapie’s brother. Proof that their links were very strong.

Mid August, The Phocaean revealed, at the request of René Malleville, that he suffered from health problems “which deserve further examination“. A few days later, the principal concerned announced for the first time that he was suffering from cancer and that he therefore had to start chemotherapy sessions. Unfortunately, the disease took over.