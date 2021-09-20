Deathloop, easter eggs: all the nods to Bethesda games ... sometimes not yet released!

With its open world and time loop, Deathloop offers substantial content, strewn with secrets and references putting its community of players to work. We reveal below the list of easter eggs referring to the Arkane / Bethesda universe in the game.

Developped by Arkane studios and edited by Bethesda, excluding PS5 and PC, Deathloop has been available since September 14. The action-FPS game puts you in Colt’s shoes, assassin forced to relive time loop on Blackreef Island, while he is himself hunted by another assassin, Juliana.

The game is full of references and nods to the world of games in the catalogs of the two studios. Most of these easter eggs can be found on the arcade game machines scattered all over the island. If you decide to visit Frank’s club in the morning, you’ll find yourself in a room filled with arcade machines with all of these references. Find below the list of Deathloop Arkane / Bethesda easter eggs:

Summary List of easter eggs in the Bethesda universe Prey DOOM Wolfenstein 3D Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus / Youngblood Dishonored Dishonored 2 Dishonored: Death of the Outsider The Evil Within The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Arx Fatalis The Crossing Ghostwire: Tokyo



List of easter eggs in the Bethesda universe

Prey

This first easter-egg is the easiest to guess. We find Prey written backwards in Yerp and the mention ’17 referring to the game’s release in 2017.

DOOM

This is probably the most recognizable easter egg on the list. We find the mention “Hell Crasher” which simply uses Doom’s typeface. On top of that, a second image clearly represents a Cacodemon, the enemy most associated with id Software’s gaming world.

Wolfenstein 3D

“Blüdenstein 4-D” makes a strong reference to the 1992 classic, released on MS-DOS, Wolfenstein 3D. The game also developed by id Software has been part of the Bethesda catalog since the studio’s acquisition in 2009.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus / Youngblood

A second reference to Wolfenstein lurks in Deathloop’s arcades, but this time it is twofold. The mention the reference “Young Wolf” seems to refer to Wolfenstein: Youngblood, but the logo in the background can also be seen as a mention to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Dishonored

Obviously an Arkane game could only refer to the now classic Dishonored. On one of the arcade machines, there is a game called “Honorless”, illustrated by the image of a rat, which is a nod more than supported to the game released in 2011 putting you in the shoes of Corvo Attano.





Dishonored 2

On another terminal, we now find a game named “Super Honorless II”. Based on the reference from the previous easter-egg, there is no doubt that this one refers to the sequel to Dishonored, Dishonored 2, released in 2016.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Third and final reference to the universe of Dishonored. This time, “Touch of the Stranger” is a reference to Dishonored 2’s standalone Death of the Outsider, which puts you in Billie Lurk’s shoes rather than Corvo or Emily. This reference is perhaps the most obvious of the three, since we find at the bottom of the screen the mark of the Outsider.

The Evil Within

With a very long “T” stretching from top to bottom on the screen, “The Bad Inside” is a barely concealed reference to The Evil Within, the horror game series published by Bethesda between 2014 and 2017.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Obviously, a Bethesda games reference list couldn’t do without a nod to the cult Skyrim, originally released in 2011, then republished more times than can be counted over the years. “Skydaggers V” makes unequivocal reference to the adventures of the latest solo The Elder Scrolls to date.

Arx Fatalis

“Fax Balista” refers to Arkane’s very first game, Arx Doom. Despite less commercial success, the game received critical acclaim in 2002 and laid the foundation for Arkane’s DNA as we know it today.

The Crossing

We see on the screen the very sober title “The Crossin ‘” which is quite simply a reference to a game canceled in 2007 from Arkane, The Crossing. The mention “1 player, 2 players” is not trivial since the game intended to offer a multiplayer which can be considered as having inspired that of Deathloop.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The old Bethesda games aren’t the only ones in the spotlight among these easter eggs. “Shadwire Edo” refers to Ghostwire Tokyo, the studio’s next production. It is the only game on the list that is yet to be released as it is expected to hit consoles and PC in 2022.

