debt crisis, exit from nuclear power, welcoming refugees … Angela Merkel’s record at the Chancellery in five political blows

Sixteen years in power, four terms, as many French presidents alongside, dozens of European Union (EU) summits conducted and hundreds of political measures adopted … If Angela Merkel has stood out for her longevity since her election in 2005, above all, it left behind political choices which had a profound impact on Germany and Europe. At the time of the assessment, franceinfo looks back on five key moments of Angela Merkel’s years in the suit – the blazer, always – German Chancellor, before the federal election organized on September 26.

1 2011: it announces the surprise exit of Germany from nuclear power

It is May 30, 2011. Only nine months after having canceled the nuclear phase-out of Germany planned for 2030 by the former social democratic government of Gerhard Schröder, Angela Merkel announces the final withdrawal of the atom for 2022, at the later. An about-face caused by the nuclear disaster in Fukushima in Japan and a shift in German opinion on the subject. Unexpectedly, the decision was taken against the advice of his own political camp, the CDU (center-right conservative party), which contrasts with the image of strategist, follower of compromise, which sticks to Angela Merkel.

This decision ultimately illustrates its ability to show flexibility when it feels that it is no longer in line with public opinion, reluctant to atomic since the 1970s. “There is also a part of political calculation, Angela Merkel cutting the grass under the feet of the Greens, then in full rise in the polls”, explains for franceinfo Agathe Bernier-Monod, sspecialist in contemporary Germany and msenior lecturer at the University of Le Havre. The fact remains that, ten years later, the Chancellor’s unilateral decision has concrete consequences: coal had to take over from nuclear in part while waiting for Germany to produce enough clean energy to meet the demand for electricity. .

2 2012: she is uncompromising with regard to Greece during the eurozone crisis

Because of the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the euro area is on the brink of collapse. Ireland, Spain, Italy and above all Greece are on the verge of defaulting on their public debt. While the European partners are trying to bail out the coffers of the EU member states in bad shape, the discussions run up against the intransigence of Angela Merkel. To inject money, yes, but not without a cure of austerity imposed in a firm way by the EU and the IMF. Above all, in 2012, Angela Merkel, pushed by her then finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble, rejected any idea of ​​canceling Greece’s debt, on the brink of the precipice.

“Angela Merkel really represented this German idea, at the time, of the absolute need to be in a balanced budget and not to have debt, explains Hélène Miard-Delacroix to franceinfo, professor of history and civilization of contemporary Germany at Sorbonne University. The Germans really felt like they were right with the idea that other countries had to ‘do their homework’. ”

“This absolute lack of heart”, as Hélène Miard-Delacroix calls it, even if it is approved by a majority of Germans, is worth to the Chancellor to be described as cold, stingy, stubborn, in the press of certain European countries. She is even made up as a Nazi in 2012 by a Greek newspaper, while pNearly 25,000 demonstrators, some of them disguised as SS, march through the streets of Athens on October 9, 2012, during his first official visit to the country.

3 2015: it opens the borders of Germany to Syrian refugees

The civil war has been tearing Syria apart for almost two years and Europe faces an influx of asylum seekers during the summer. In the absence of European solidarity, the borders within the Schengen area are gradually closing. Angela Merkel, taking back her European peers, decides in August to leave her borders open and to welcome refugees wishing to join Germany (in German). “Wir schaffen das!” (“We’ll get there!”, in French) she launches, determined, during a press conference on August 31.





Eventually, more than 800,000 people moved into the country. “It should nevertheless be noted that an integration policy was really put in place from the start by the government and that it is overall a success”, emphasizes Hélène Miard-Delacroix. The decision may come as a surprise on the part of a politician from the CDU. But, as often with the Chancellor, it results from a certain pragmatism. “On the one hand, his decision may be justified by German demographics and the fact that, without immigration, the population will decline, emphasizes Agathe Bernier-Monod. But there is also an element of personal conviction. She is the daughter of a pastor, socialized in East Germany, a dictatorship where borders were closed. Finally, there is also a political calculation, since it took up the demands of the Greens and the left “.

4 2017: it legalizes marriage for all, despite its opposition to the measure

Angela Merkel’s decision in June 2017 to allow a free vote on marriage for all is another example of the Chancellor’s political flexibility. In less than a week, and despite opposition from his own party, marriage and adoption became possible for same-sex couples. The one who is opposed to the measure votes against, in Parliament, on June 30, but does the ballot “a decision of conscience” personal. A way to change things without denying yourself, but also “to take away a demand from the opposition” while keeping a finger on the pulse of German public opinion, explains Agathe Bernier-Monod.

This intellectual flexibility of the Chancellor makes her a formidable opponent. Especially since it frequently appropriates the success of the projects of its coalition partners, such as the establishment, in 2012, of a minimum wage desired by the social-democratic party SPD, and which it was opposed to during in the countryside. “Some say that if it has lasted so long, it is because deep down it has no line, analysis Hélène Miard-Delacroix. He’s a political chameleon. This can be viewed as positive or negative. “

5 2020: it approves the European recovery plan

Forgotten about the debt crisis of 2011, this time Germany agrees to bail out European economies by putting aside its sacrosanct budgetary orthodoxy. In July 2020, Angela Merkel approves the European recovery plan, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

What if Angela Merkel “has had its hand forced on this subject by the SPD”, while she was not in favor of the creation of a common debt, underlines Hélène Miard-Delacroix, here too, we can see her “ability to adapt”. “In addition to the change of opinion of the Germans on the debt, they too were threatened by this crisis”, recalls Agathe Bernier-Monod.

The approval of a 750 billion euro stimulus plan, allowing the creation of a common European debt, is a radical paradigm shift for Angela Merkel. But always “shaken by Brexit” as Hélène Miard-Delacroix underlines, the German head of government is ready to make compromises for the future of the EU. “We can also say that he is one of the personalities who have most supported the European cause, always thanks to the Franco-German engine”, judge Agathe Bernier-Monod.