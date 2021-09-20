Device, sophrology, white noise… Five ways to treat tinnitus

Gauthier Delomez



September 20, 2021



Sound engineers, artists, or train drivers can experience tinnitus issues. In these occupations where the noise level is often high, those concerned may hear buzzing, hissing or ringing sounds. These are the signs of tinnitus which remains a frequent phenomenon. If 10 to 20% of the French population would suffer from it, there are different ways to treat it. Doctor Didier Bouccara, who practices at the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, mentioned them on Europe 1, Monday.

Consult as quickly as possible

If a person catches tinnitus, Didier Bouccara advises to go see his doctor as soon as possible to obtain suitable treatment. During the consultation, the doctor can simply remove the earwax plug to resolve the problem. Otherwise, he will offer treatments adapted to the age or the cause of these noises.





Corticosteroid therapy

In case of recent and sudden hearing loss, emergency treatment is offered to the patient. This is mainly based on corticosteroid therapy, that is to say, taking cortisone. This can be done by mouth if the hearing loss is mild or by injection through the eardrum if the loss is more severe. Doctor Didier Bouccara, however, rules out laser treatment, which has not yet proven its effectiveness.

Alternative medicine

Sophrology and acupuncture can also be useful in combating this phenomenon. “These treatments will act on the consequences of tinnitus, which can generate anxiety and stress. Specialized practitioners will apply specific techniques to reduce tinnitus,” said the doctor on Europe 1. “These medicines have their place in the management of the tinnitus patient “, supports Didier Bouccara.

Hearing aids

If the noises still do not disappear, hearing aids are regularly offered for seniors after new examinations. Even if there is reluctance to wear these small devices in the ears, they still render great services. “Once they have tried them, most people tell us: ‘If I had known, I would have done it sooner'”, explains the doctor on Europe 1.

White noise

Among the ways to easily reduce tinnitus, the white noise generator can be effective according to Didier Bouccara. “It’s trying to integrate tinnitus into the sound environment. We use sound sources at low levels and the brain will disperse its attention instead of focusing on the tinnitus,” explains the doctor. These white noise generators can be downloaded from the internet. Hearing aid professionals can also provide more targeted support depending on the type of tinnitus.