Di Meco and Olmeta pay homage to René Malleville, “a Marseille monument”

Our consultants Eric Di Meco and Pascal Olmeta, former OM players, salute the memory of René Malleville. The iconic Marseille supporter died Sunday at the age of 73, from cancer.

An unforgettable face, voice and banter. OM lost one of its most legendary ambassadors this weekend. René Malleville died on Sunday as a result of his cancer, at the age of 73. What triggered a wave of sadness in Marseille, where many knew this historical supporter. A tribute was paid to him at the Vélodrome before the victory against Rennes on the 6th day of Ligue 1 (2-0).

“Me, I’ve always known him, says our consultant Eric Di Meco, former defender of OM, in” Rothen ignites “this Monday on RMC. First when he had his bar in Joliette (in the 2nd arrondissement of Marseille, editor’s note), then when it became an emblem of the supporters. René had created a character, who represented the Marseille supporter and whom people loved. He left quickly… We had announced his illness a long time ago shortly. It will leave a great void because he was a Marseille personality, even before talking about OM. I had known him for a long time so it does something. “





“René, you will never leave our hearts”

Same feeling with Pascal Olmeta, the former goalkeeper of the Marseille club. “Our great friend René, it was a Marseille monument, testifies our consultant. We will miss his voice very much. He left too quickly but he will remain in our hearts. Four days ago, I was in Bordeaux and we have made a video for René with all my friends. I don’t think he had time to watch it. But from above, he looks at us and he hears us. René, we are with you and you will not leave never our hearts. “

René Malleville will be buried with a replica of the 1993 Champions League given by the family of Bernard Tapie, the former president of OM, who himself has been fighting against stomach cancer since 2017.