DIRECT. Covid-19: Doctors and Pharmacists Can Now Order Pfizer Vaccines

The essential According to the latest data from Public Health France, 8,887 people are hospitalized in France because of Covid-19 or one of its variants. The decline continues: they were 8,912 people hospitalized on Saturday and 10,012 last Sunday.

In the light of this assessment, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran confirmed Sunday in our newspaper of possible reductions in restrictions, including concerning the health pass, the implementation of which was denounced in 199 rallies across France on Saturday.

A Health Defense Council will be held “soon”, Gabriel Attal announced yesterday. On the menu: “a reflection on how we can adapt the health pass to the local situation”.

On Sunday evening, 1,832 people remained in critical care services, compared to 1,837 the day before and 2,129 the previous Sunday. Some 33 SARS-CoV-2 patients have also joined the critical care units since Saturday.

The total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic stands at 116,030, including 89,233 in hospital, with 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Follow the day’s events live:

10:15 am. Anything new on the origins of Covid-19? According to the Réalités Médicales blog by medico-scientific journalist Marc Gozlan, researchers from the Institut Pasteur have identified bat coronaviruses in northern Laos which are, to date, the closest ancestors of SARS-CoV-2. . If they could help to trace the origins of the pandemic, these new clues also invite vigilance: they “seem to have the same infectious potential for humans as the first strains” of Covid-19 and could thus be transmitted to them, alerts the blog author.

10 hours. Record cases in Laos, the locked capital. Residents of Vientiane, the capital of Laos, have been ordered to confine themselves until September 30 in an attempt to stem the wave of the coronavirus epidemic, official media announced on Monday. Outings are only allowed to buy food, medicine or go to the hospital. Very little information leaks from the country, one of the poorest in Asia, ruled with an iron fist by the Communist Party since 1975.

9.40 a.m. Towards an extension of the health pass beyond November 15. According to our colleagues from FranceInfo, Prime Minister Jean Castex is working on a bill which aims to extend the obligation of the health pass beyond November 15. This bill should be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers, before being examined by deputies and senators.

9:15 am. Health pass for 12-17 year olds: D-10. Minors from 12 years (and 2 months) to 17 years old must in turn be in possession of a health pass as of September 30. At present, less than 70% (69.1%) of them have received a first dose, according to Public Health France.

9 hours. Pfizer is coming to doctors and pharmacists. The Pfizer vaccine ordering portal opened at 8 a.m. on Monday for doctors and pharmacists. The doses ordered this week will arrive in pharmacies “between Friday 1st and Tuesday 5th October”.

Doctors and pharmacists can order doses of Pfizer this Monday.

State-certified nurses, midwives, dental surgeons and medical biology laboratories will in turn be able to order vaccines “very soon”.

08:40. Hospitalizations in decline continue over 7 days in the United States. The number of people hospitalized has been decreasing in the United States for a week. On Sunday, the United States reached its lowest number of hospitalizations in a month.



8:15 am. The incidence rate is falling. All age groups are affected by an effective reduction in the incidence rate. An encouraging clue detailed below:

The incidence rate continues to decline in all age groups (from 10 years), without exception. In one week, the change is at least -25% each time, except for 0-9 year olds (-11%).# Covid19 pic.twitter.com/TkIZXCVvfa – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) September 20, 2021

8 hours. In great economic difficulty, Fiji wants to reopen its borders. Still in the grip of Covid-19, the Fiji Islands wish to welcome tourists again from November in the hope of reviving an economy devastated by the pandemic. When 80% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, tourists from countries on a “green list” – Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and parts of the United States – will be able to stay. on the archipelago without having to carry out quarantine. So far, 66% of residents have received two doses of the vaccine.

7.40 am. The last days of whatever it takes. As of October 1, the solidarity fund set up to help companies overcome the health crisis will be replaced by the “fixed costs” support system targeted at sectors which remain in difficulty. For others, stress is mounting: many bosses fear they will not be able to meet repayments.

7:20 a.m. The Covid has reconciled the French with the canteen. With the pandemic, the canteen has become a real social issue, according to an Elabe poll for Sodexo that we are unveiling exclusively on Monday.

7 hours. Confinement relaxed in Martinique. We are gradually loosening the grip in Martinique: from this Monday, travel will be authorized within a radius of 10km, instead of 1 km around the home until then. Access to the beaches will be authorized again, “in dynamic mode”. Navigation will be possible with the rule of 6 passengers maximum for private boats.

From Wednesday, September 22, non-essential shops will be able to reopen while respecting the obligation to wear a mask and the gauge of 8m2 per person. Restaurants and sports halls will also be able to raise the curtain, the sanitary pass will be compulsory. On the other hand, the hours of the curfew will remain unchanged: it will still be forbidden to travel between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless there is a compelling reason.

6:45 am. Stop wasted doses. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown calls on senior officials of his country and the European Union to face the “disaster of wasted Covid-19 vaccine doses”. If politicians do not redistribute their vaccines to the poorest countries, 100,000 doses could be wasted by December, warns Gordon Brown.

6.30 a.m. How Jean Castex’s QR code ended up online. Internet users have scanned the famous QR code of the Prime Minister, we explain everything in this article.

6:15 am. Covid-19 at school: to follow or not to follow the Scientific Council? In an opinion that has not been made public, the experts recommend systematically screening children at school and sending home only children detected positive in the largest classes. The Ministry of National Education, which has not adopted this strategy, refuses to comment.