Disappearance of Gabby Petito, the young American traveler: a body corresponding to its description discovered

A body matching Gabrielle Petito’s description was discovered on Sunday in an area of ​​a Wyoming national park where searches were underway to find the young American traveler, whose disappearance has moved the country.

The young woman has been missing since September 11

The American authorities had launched a vast search operation to find the young woman of 22 years, reported missing on September 11 during a traveling trip with her companion. Her parents last communicated with her when the couple were in the Grand Teton National Park area in Wyoming, the family said.

A body corresponding to its description discovered

A body was discovered on Sunday in the Wyoming search area, which matches the description of the missing young woman, announced the FBI at a press conference. “Full forensic identification has not been done to 100% confirm that we have found Gabby, but her family has been made aware of this discovery,” FBI agent Charles Jones said, adding that the cause death had not been determined.

As a reminder, the couple had left New York in early July for a four-month trip, recounting it in posts on Instagram. Over two weeks ago, her boyfriend drove home alone in North Port, Florida with the van. He has since been reported missing.