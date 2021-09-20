Game news Disney Classic Games: after Aladdin and the Lion King, a cult game could come to flesh out the compilation

For those who have experienced the joy of discovering Disney games on MegaDrive and SNES, a question burned everyone’s lips: what is the best version of Aladdin, MegaDrive or SNES? Same question for the Lion King. In November 2019, a compilation of these two titles certainly came to offer us a nostalgic bite for this time when we were struggling to have the last word. The latter would also be on the verge of having the right to a small update!

Almost two years ago, the release of a compilation, called Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, bringing together Aladdin and The Lion King, on Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One transported us back to the 90s, in the midst of the 16-bit period. The perfect opportunity to rediscover his titles on current consoles.

Nevertheless, one could deplore the absence of the SNES version ofAladdin, although not the most popular version, slightly below its MegaDrive counterpart. This error, at the time of the compilation release, would be about to be fixed through an update that would include the missing SNES version., produced by Capcom and Shinji Mikami, the father of the saga resident Evil, as well as difficulty adjustments and camera variations.

However, the latter would not arrive alone, according to our colleagues from Vooks, since the SNES, MegaDrive and Game Boy versions of the Disney game The Jungle Book would join the compilation on the occasion of this update.. Already spotted last August, the Disney Classic Games Collection would be available on Pc, PS4, Switch, Xbox one but also on Xbox Series X | S based on information collected via the classification body.

List of games included in the enhanced Disney Classic Games compilation:

Disney’s aladdin : SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive.

: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive. Disney’s Aladdin – Final Cut : Sega Mega Drive

: Sega Mega Drive Disney’s Aladdin – Demo Version : Sega Mega Drive

: Sega Mega Drive Disney’s Aladdin – Japanese Version : Sega Mega Drive

: Sega Mega Drive Disney the lion king : SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive Disney the lion king – Japanese version: Sega Mega Drive

– Japanese version: Sega Mega Drive Disney The Jungle Book : SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive

For the moment, no release date has been formalized and details are awaited for the owners of the compilation released in November 2019.. The question is whether or not they will have access to the additional SNES version ofAladdin as well as games The jungle Book.

