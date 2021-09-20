Do not bury too quickly Mauro Icardi / Ligue 1 / J6 / PSG-Lyon (2-1) / SOFOOT.com

Its taste for grilled meat and its dismal level over the past few months have made it a prime target for unhappy PSG supporters. However, this Sunday evening, it was Mauro Icardi who saved Paris from the clutches of Lyon. Despite his inconstancy, the Argentinian bomber may not have said his last word on the Paris side.

By Alexandre Aflalo, at the Parc des Princes

Modified

The Parc des Princes had eyes only for them. Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, those that we will quickly qualify as “fantastic four” of PSG, tenured for the first time together on the occasion of one of the biggest shocks of the season in Ligue 1, the reception of Lyon at the Parc des Princes. On the bench, Mauro Icardi had almost gone unnoticed. His indigestible entry into play earlier in the week (40 minutes played, 6 balls touched, 1 shot, 4 offside) had officially relegated him to the rank of ugly duckling in the overpowering Parisian attack. He who had been recruited at a gold price and under the cheers two years ago, author of 20 goals in his first season in Paris, had quickly fallen into dishonor, with great blows of soulless matches and stories Instagram head immersed in the grill and the meat skewers. His entry into play, for the last ten minutes against Lyon instead of Di María, probably even made people smile: it was surely not him, unable to take two steps on Wednesday, who would change anything. either the score of this PSG-Lyon, blocked at 1-1. It was forgetting one thing: Mauro Icardi only needs a ball to change the course of a match, especially when the hourglass is getting dangerously close to the last grains. Saint-Étienne knew something about it, OL are now also aware.

The fox woke up

If it will be difficult to see him shake up the hierarchy of a Parisian attack armored with talent this season, Mauro Icardi has perhaps proved tonight that he had to play a role that suits him perfectly: that of the supersub that gets you out of trouble at the last moment. In about ten minutes on the ground this Sunday evening, Icardi made Icardi: 3 balls touched, 2 assists, a shot, enough to turn into the hero of the evening and transform his only attempt at the 93e minute.



By talking about two of his main qualities: his sense of placement, and his head game, which he did not have to force on the delicious service from Kylian Mbappé. “You had to be there at that time, he debriefed afterwards at the microphone of Prime Video. It depends on the movement, but also on the decision of the passer. Honestly, it is not easy. It may sound like it, but it is not that much. You have to be present and mark your head. It was important to win the game. ”

An additional profile

By dint of having seen him play in Serie A and as he begins his third season in the jersey of PSG in Ligue 1, we begin to know him, this devil of Mauro Icardi. He is a player who can have real brilliance without a ball, in pressing in particular, as he had shown against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League last season, but who has only very rarely shown this level of desire and involvement. Instead, he’s proven time and time again the true surface fox he can be, stingy on the move and poor in hit balloons, but able to turn every one of those into solid gold.

There are not really thirty-six possible outcomes in the 2021-2022 season of Mauro Icardi, who has also already scored his third goal in Ligue 1: if he continues in the dynamics of last season, he can swallowed by the competition and will only get up from the sidelines for five minutes here and there; if he finds his legs and his desire, he has a real role to play in a profile totally different from what the four holders of the evening can offer, that of a real number nine which will be the perfect receptacle for the caviars distributed by the each other. A scenario that had worked devilishly well in his first season and, despite the industrial accident against Bruges, his victorious entry into play this Sunday evening may perk him up. While waiting to take either the blue pill or the red pill, Mauro Icardi can already savor and be satisfied with having offered the three points to a very annoyed PSG tonight, and it will always be better than nothing. To celebrate, little asado?

Paris, the bigger it is, the more it gets stuck?

By Alexandre Aflalo, at the Parc des Princes