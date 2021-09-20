Drama de la Jonelière, new press release from the club!

Thursday afternoon, a player from the reserve team of FC Nantes suffered a heart attack on the Jonelière grounds. The Nantes club issued a press release on Sunday to give the latest news from this 19-year-old player.

A young Nantes man plunged into an artificial coma after illness

Transported to the hospital, the young man of 19 years is in a coma according to Ouest France. The match scheduled against FC Andrézieux this Saturday (4 p.m.) has been postponed. A drama has taken place on the training grounds of FC Nantes. The Ligue 1 club unveiled on Friday in a press release that a player from his reserve team (National 2) had suffered discomfort the day before at the Jonelière Games Plain, while the group was preparing for the reception of FC Andrézieux Saturday (at 4 p.m.).





The regional daily specifies that the health problem of the 19-year-old young man is of a cardiac nature and that he was plunged into an artificial coma at the university hospital (CHU) of Nantes. The club, in shock, asked the French Football Federation (FFF) and obtained, with the agreement of all parties, the postponement of the match scheduled for Saturday. Affirming its support for the player and his relatives, FC Nantes refused to communicate his identity “out of respect and at the request of the family. “Fresh news from the young Nantes resident has just been given.

FC Nantes official press release

Admitted Thursday evening in the hospital following a discomfort which occurred during the training, the player of the workforce of the National 2 woke up Saturday, after being plunged into an artificial coma by the nursing staff. Today, he still remains under hospital supervision and is gradually recovering. FC Nantes is obviously delighted with such news and provides the player, his family and those close to him, all their support in this test.