Dune kicks off stronger than expected at global box office

Dune surpasses forecasts and allows itself a very good international start one month before its American release.

The last time a producer gave Denis Villeneuve $ 160 million (excluding marketing costs) for a sci-fi blockbuster, it gave Blade Runner 2049 and its $ 259 million raised at the global box office in 2017. A mixed result, even a failure, for the sequel to such a cult film. Doubt was therefore allowed for Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s literary monument.

The first estimates were not, moreover, the most optimistic, predicting a first international weekend around $ 25 million, or about that of Blade Runner 2049 (approximately $ 24.4 million). A score that would have been disappointing given the popularity of the work, the wait around the project, and its budget of 165 million, but understandable given the health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net Producers Profits on Blade Runner 2049

Fortunately, Dune did not come apart and did not bite the sand or the dust. On the contrary, the film even quietly bit its piece of the pie with nearly $ 35.8 million raised in 24 countries, according to the first estimates of Variety. The space saga even allows itself to eat the last two Marvel productions, Black widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings which opened at $ 22.8 million and $ 22.3 million respectively.

The feature film performed above all in Europe, notably in Russia (7.6 million), France (7.5 million), Germany (4.9 million) and Italy (2.6 million). These last three markets having all made the health pass compulsory for access to the rooms, the first assessment of Dune seems to clearly announce a nice little future in theaters despite the restrictions.

In France, for example, it should be noted that the film starts better than Black widow (6.4 million), Shang-Chi (4.1 million), or even Kaamelott – First Stream (6.9 million) for these first five days of operation. Alone Fast & Furious 9 made a bigger start on French territory in 2021 with more than $ 9 million raised. As saying that Dune impresses for its launch.

A vacuum cleaner with cash





A success undoubtedly due, in part, to the good month of exploitation exclusively in the cinema. Indeed, the film will not be released before October 22 in the United States where it will be visible simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Viewers are therefore forced to go to the cinema to find out and this major international month is a small boon for the box office before the film suffers the ravages of illegal downloading.

Obviously, we will have to wait at least the second weekend to really be able to judge the handling of Dune. Fans of the saga and Villeneuve were able to rush the first weekend and made up the bulk of that $ 35.8 million, but they may not return every Saturday.

An uncertain future on the horizon

Moreover, if several European states have resumed a more or less “normal” course of life, other countries such as South Korea impose closing cinemas or gauges much stricter than usual. When we know that the film lasts nearly 2h35, its exploitation will undoubtedly be considerably impacted.

However, good news came with these first good figures at the international box office: the film will indeed be released in China, one of the most important markets for contemporary cinema (and in particular for Hollywood blockbusters). It will be visible on Chinese screens from October 22. Dune So seems to have a lot of cards in hand, even if it is too early to say that the planned sequel will see the light of day. To be continued …