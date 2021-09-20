Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Techland invites you to listen to the tragic Dendrick, his 3rd audio tale

A few days ago, Techland made official the postponement of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, from December 7, 2021 to February 4, 2022. A two-month delay that will allow the development studio to continue communication around the game. C It is with this in mind that Techland has just published a third audio tale, in the universe of Dying Light, which follows Rosemary and Antigone.

For the past ten days, Techland has inaugurated one of the many formats that will fuel the imminent arrival of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. An intention to say the least original since it is a series of audio tales that allows you to soak up the sinister and melancholy atmosphere of the license. The studio has already shared two episodes, namely Rosemary and Antigone, with the players and is continuing on this path today with the broadcast of Dendrick.

This third urban legend tells us the story of a father who must face a terrible ordeal: that of taking his child, the flesh of his flesh, in a world hit hard by a monstrous pandemic. However, sometimes the tragedy gives way to hope as he finally finds his daughter after having searched endlessly. But this meeting, beyond turning their lives upside down, could well have even greater repercussions.





This new episode is available to listen to below and we invite you, like the Techland teams, to clear your mind and to fully immerse yourself in the world of Dying Light.. A sound tour during which you will be able to recognize the voices of well-known video game dubbers, including Adeline Chetail (Ellie in The Last of Us, Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) as well as those of Gabriel Bismuth (Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man) and Philippe Catoire (Regis Lucis Caelum in Final Fantasy XV, Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order).

As a reminder, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is now due out on February 4, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

