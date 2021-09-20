Elizabeth II would refuse Prince Charles to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum

The eldest son of the Queen of England would have the ambition to open the doors of the royal palace to the general public, and this, throughout the year. A project that would not be to the liking of the sovereign, revealed theExpress, Tuesday September 14.

“It won’t happen anytime soon,” Neil Sean, an expert on royalty, said in the columns of theExpress, Tuesday September 14. The British daily explained that Prince Charles had the ambition to transform Buckingham Palace into a real museum. In particular, he would like to open certain private spaces of the palace and other royal residences to the general public, throughout the year. However, since 1993, Buckingham Palace has only welcomed tourists from April to September. Moreover, the Prince of Wales’ project would not be to the liking of Elizabeth II. According to Neil Sean, the sovereign would be “reluctant” to open the doors of the royal palace continuously. She would like Buckingham Palace to remain “a family home”.

In video, images of Charles and Diana’s wedding restored in a documentary

To listen to: the editorial podcast





A building of 775 rooms

The project could not therefore materialize while the monarch still sits on the British throne. Over the next few years, “Her Majesty the Queen will stay at Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London residence, and will spend two to four days a week at the renovated Buckingham Palace,” said the expert. Before adding: “So, for the moment, despite everything that we can read in the press, Prince Charles should not achieve his ends.” In 1837, Queen Victoria had become the first sovereign to make Buckingham Palace her home. The palace now houses the offices of active members of the royal family, which are among the approximately 775 rooms in the official building. The Prince of Wales, for his part, has expressed the wish to reduce the number of said active members, which he would like, in the future, to see a total of seven people.