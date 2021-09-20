Emmanuel Macron hails a “major figure” of Algeria and “a demanding partner for France”

The French head of state sent, in a press release published by the Elysee, “his condolences to the Algerian people”. The funeral of the former president took place Sunday in Algiers.

The two men had met during an official visit to Algeria, in December 2017. Emmanuel Macron described the former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Sunday, September 19, of “major figure” of contemporary Algeria during its twenty years in power.

The reaction of the French president is published while the burial ceremony of the former president, who died Friday at the age of 84, was held in Algiers in the presence of his successor Abdelmadjid Tebboune and other personalities.

In this press release published by the Elysee Palace, the French Head of State addressed “his condolences to the Algerian people” and declared to stay “committed to developing close relations of esteem and friendship between the French people and the Algerian people”.





Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign on April 2, 2019. “Engaged in the struggle for the independence of his country, he then embodied the ambitious foreign policy of Algeria. Having become head of state, Abdelaziz Bouteflika was a demanding partner for France with which he wanted to enter into a relationship news”, adds Emmanuel Macron.