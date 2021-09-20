Ethereum on the loose – ETH flees centralized platforms at an unprecedented rate

Ethereum is on the loose – This is one of the more logical consequences of the London update. Indeed, more than 297,000 ETH have been destroyed since this summer, and more and more ether (ETH) are withdrawn from centralized exchanges. In total, more than a billion dollars in ETH escaped centralized exchanges in less than 24 hours. And this is the second time this year.

ETHs are scarce!

Over $ 1 billion in ether (ETH) was pulled from centralized exchanges in less than 24 hours, which coincided with a resumption of the ETH price rise. At the same time, supply is decreasing on many trading platforms.

According to data shared by the crypto analysis provider, IntoTheBlock, it is thus 1.2 billion dollars of ETH which were withdrawn from the centralized exchanges last Thursday, marking a new record of volume outgoing over 24 hours.

IntoTheBlock has in passing pointed out that the price ofETH had increased by 60% within 30 days following the same kind of billion dollar withdrawal from centralized exchanges last April.

“The net amount of ETH $ exiting trading has just broken a new record. Over $ 1.2B in ETH equivalent value left centralized exchanges yesterday. The last time it happened, the price of ETH went up 60% in 30 days ” Source: IntoTheBlock on Twitter

However, the situation has changed since April. The London (ETH) upgrade which had amazing consequences last month, introduced a mechanism of “burn”On the market for part of the fees on the Ethereum blockchain, thus creating deflationary pressure on supply.

At the time of writing this article, 309,505 ETH, for a value of more than $ 1.1 billion, has been burned in the past 42 days since the launch of EIP-1559. 5.05 ETH ($ 18,061) is now destroyed every minute or $ 26 million per day since the update.

Bullish feelings on Ethereum

Network users have a blast on the forecasts using all the graphics available:

“The offer ofEthereum on the stock markets keeps dropping and the price keeps rising. The $ 10,000 is already programmed. “ Lark Davis

Source: Lark Davis aka TheCryptoLark on Twitter

At the same time, the NFTs market continues to expand, particularly in OpenSea, making the decentralized application the main responsible for this massive burn with more than 14% of all ETH who withdrawn from the offer. The benchmark NFT platform is followed by Uniswap v2 with 5.5%, Tether with 4.9% and Axie Infinity with 3%. Ether transfers also resulted in the destruction of 8.7% of all burnt ETH.





What about Bitcoin in all of this?

Bitcoin (BTC) has also experienced withdrawals from exchanges. According to chain analytics firm Glassnode, centralized exchanges’ BTC reserves fell to their lowest level since February 2018:

Source: Yann & Jan aka @Negentropic_ on Twitter

The graph shows the percentage of BTC held by centralized exchanges. Exchanges thus retain approximately 13.1% of $ BTC in circulation. The all-time high was 17% when the price of BTC was at its lowest in March 2020.

This freshly recovered data is ultimately hardly surprising. The supply is becoming scarce and Dapps continue to multiply on all layers of the blockchain. It is therefore a safe bet that Ethereum is far from having delivered its last ATH. But in fact ? What are Vitalik Buterin’s real ambitions for Ethereum (ETH)?

