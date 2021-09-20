European Union welcomes US decision to lift travel restrictions

The White House has announced that the United States will let in “beginning of November” all international travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The European Commission welcomed Monday, September 20, the announcement by the United States of the lifting of travel restrictions for people vaccinated against Covid-19 in November. On Twitter, the Commission underlined that this was a decision “long overdue”.

“We welcome the announcement by the United States that fully vaccinated European travelers will soon be able to travel to the United States again. This is a long-awaited measure by separated families and friends, and good news for businesses “, explained the European institution.

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, also announced to AFP that Europeans vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine should be able to come to the United States in November, although this vaccine is not recognized by the ” United States Medicines Agency (FDA)





“This concerns all people vaccinated with vaccines that are recognized by the FDA”, explained the politician, responsible for coordinating the supply of the European Union in anti-Covid vaccines and who spoke with the coordinator of the fight against the pandemic at the White House, Jeff Zients. “He told me that for the other vaccines, for AstraZeneca in particular, it was their health agency that would decide but he seemed to be positive and optimistic”, he added.