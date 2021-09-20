Evergrande undermines the CAC40

THE TREND

The CAC40 is showing a sharp drop this morning (-1.90% as it approaches 9:30 am, to 6.445 points) due to the awareness of the setbacks of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. The Asian markets suffered this morning and it is the turn of the French market. The number two in the Chinese real estate market threatened with default on its financial commitments, is considered a potential threat to the financial system in China and Hong Kong … The Market is looking for each other’s commitments to Evergrande …

All this two days from the eagerly awaited announcements of the Federal Reserve, which could specify this Wednesday its intentions in terms of “tapering”. In this regard, a Reuters consensus poll shows that 36 of 49 economists surveyed now expect the Fed’s ‘tapering’ announcement to come in November instead, and not this month as previously estimated. While six respondents are still awaiting an announcement after the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, economic uncertainty due to the increase in Covid-19 cases and a weak employment report last month drove the Most economists change their expectations somewhat.

WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange closed the week lower, with risk appetite limited by concerns about the future reduction in central bank support, and doubts about the strength of the economic recovery in the face of the delta variant of Covid- 19. In addition, this Friday is a “4 witches day”, an often volatile session, characterized by the simultaneous expiration of futures contracts and options on indices and stocks on Wall Street.

At the close, the Dow Jones index lost 0.48% to 34,584 points, while the large S&P 500 index fell by 0.91% to 4,433 pts and the Nasdaq Composite, rich in technology and biotech stocks, dropped 0.91% to 15,043 pts. Over the week as a whole, the three indices fell by 0.1%, 0.6% and 0.5% respectively. The Dow Jones is back to its July levels, while the S&P 500 are near month-long lows.

ECO AND CURRENCIES

United States :

– NAHB US Real Estate Market Index. (4:00 p.m.)

The euro / dollar parity reached $ 1.1716 this morning. A barrel of Brent is trading at $ 74.99. An ounce of gold is traded at $ 1,750.

RISING VALUES





Ose Immuno (+ 24% to 12.70 Euros): brave the Bear Market this morning! The company is due to present its Phase 3 clinical results of Tedopi will take place in a late-breaking oral session at the ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) annual virtual congress today at 1:30 p.m. (CEST).

FALLING VALUES

Atos (-0.70% to 45.20 Euros): according to BFM Business, two new competitors are lurking around the IT services company. Cap Gemini and Orange have also been monitoring Atos for several months. In addition to Thales and SopraSteria …

Alstom (-1% to 31.92 Euros): signed a contract worth 300 ME with the Department of Transport (DoT) of Victoria to locally supply 25 X’Trapolis trains composed of six cars intended for the suburban network from Melbourne.

Ipsen (-1.75% to 80.86 Euros): Over a median follow-up period of 10.1 months, Cabometyx continued to demonstrate superior median progression-free survival (PFS) with a 78% reduction in the risk of progression of illness or death compared to placebo. This final analysis is consistent with data from the interim analysis, presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and published in The Lancet Oncology. Further data from the final analysis also confirmed that the superior efficacy of Cabometyx was maintained regardless of the therapy targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) used previously.

Airbus (-2.65% to 110.06 Euros) has agreed to lower its prices or reschedule its delivery schedule for hundreds of aircraft ordered by the Malaysian company AirAsia in order to save a contract of several tens of billions of dollars with its first customer in Asia, according to industry sources quoted Friday by ‘Reuters’.

THEY HAVE PUBLISHED THEIR TURNOVER / RESULTS …

Theradiag, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, Artea, ABO-GROUP, Ecoslops

THE LATEST “RECOS” FROM ANALYSTS …

Barclays goes back from ‘overweighting’ to ‘online weighting’ on ASM International, targeting a price of 370 euros.

MARKET INFO

Mauna Kea: reserved capital increase of 12.5 ME.

Altur: François Lombard holds, following the Offer, 62.41% of the capital.

Europlasma: drawdown of 4 tranches of 100 OCA.

IN SHORT

Neoen closes the financing of the Kaban Green Power Hub (157 MW) wind farm in Australia.