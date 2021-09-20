FC Barcelona – Granada: Can La Masia save Barça?

It’s Barça’s luck. Its eternal point of reference. This little extra that has greatly contributed to its fabulous history. Few clubs have cultivated the art of developing young players as well as he does. A tradition that has lasted for decades. But which remains, more than ever, topical. Also because Barcelona have moved away from it in recent years. It is not necessarily a coincidence that this phenomenon coincides with the crisis experienced by the Catalan institution in recent seasons. It has taken on an extra dimension since Bayern walked around Camp Nou last Tuesday.

The future will tell if this Bavarian correction was bad for good. But it could already sound like the signal for a necessary revolution. The in-game entries of Gavi (17), Alejandro Baldé (17) and Yusuf Demir (18) did not go unnoticed. They showed that Barça was ready to turn to a new generation that is not just about these three kids. Even if it sounds more like an obligation than a choice. “Barcelona have no option given their financial difficulties, explains Augustin Galan, eurosport.es. He must trust the young. “

Koeman knows how to do

Opportunity makes the thief. Now unable to compete with economically dominant clubs to afford the stars of the moment, or even to keep its own gems like Lionel Messi, Barça must deal with the means at hand. And focus on youth by relying on the Masia, its training center, from which Nico Gonzalez, Alejandro Baldé and Gavi come. Or other young people recruited elsewhere like Yusuf Demir, arrived this summer from Rapid Vienna. The whole challenge for Barça is to gradually bring them to the level required for the first team.

Ronald Koeman has shown certain qualities in this regard. This situation, the Dutch technician has already had a glimpse of it last season. With the imperative to obtain immediate results which implies to rely on confirmed players, while preparing for the future by developing young shoots. The Dutch technician had already tackled it last season by giving an important playing time to Ansu Fati until his serious injury, Pedri, Ronald Araujo or Oscar Mingueza. To different degrees, he knew how to make them progress.





Promises ready to bloom

It is also a question of potential. And that of the current generation raises some hopes, although it is also there to varying degrees. Nico Gonzalez and Alejandro Baldé seem to stand out. “They’ve all made a good impression so far, but Nico is probably the best prepared to move into the first team, believes Augustin Galan, who highlights “tactical intelligence“the mid-19 to succeed Sergio Busquets. As for Baldé, author of a good entry against Bayern, he could take advantage of the injury of Jordi Alba to make his hole at the left-back position.

The physical glitches of the usual holders are also what can make the game Yusuf Demir. “He must take advantage of it, because he will have less right to the spotlight when Sergio Agüero, Ousmane Dembélé or Ansu Fati have returned from injury, notes Augustin Galan. But he doesn’t seem to feel the pressure of wearing this jersey, and the first impression is pretty good. Gavi is a very interesting midfielder with a remarkable attacking mindset. It could help unlock tight matches. He is only 17 years old, there is no rush to give him enormous responsibilities.“

The question of competitiveness

Exactly. If the revival of Barça probably involves a small makeover, the strategy remains uncertain. And his eventual success will take a while that Barça does not necessarily have. “Whether young people will allow Barcelona to be competitive again in the short term? Probably not, says Augustin Galan. Players like Memphis Depay, Marc-André ter Stegen or Frenkie de Jong should take on the leadership role when the old guard retires, which will give time for new talent to take the leadership step by step. “

Patience has its virtues and Barcelona must more than ever adorn themselves with this quality. The game may be worth the candle. The idea of ​​seeing the Barça of the future led by Ansu Fati and Pedri and embodied by the new generation emerging in Catalonia has something to seduce the Blaugrana fans. “The fans are fully aware of the current situation, they will not put additional pressure on the youngsters this year“, explains Augustin Galan. An essential condition to give Barcelona’s youth a chance to save a club in distress.

