Federer: “The worst is behind me, the rehabilitation is going really well”

He broke the silence. Since the fatalistic but resolved announcement on August 15 of a third passage through the surgery box for his right knee in a video on social networks, Roger Federer had not spoken. But as the fourth edition in Boston of the Laver Cup approaches (September 24-26, a competition that he created with his agent Tony Godscick and in which he will therefore not be able to participate, the Balois made a first assessment of what he had gone through in recent weeks in remarks relayed by our colleagues from SRF Sport (Swiss radio and television).

“The worst is behind me, I look forward to whatever comes. I’m recovering well, the rehabilitation is going really well, I haven’t had any setbacks. I had already experienced it a little bit last year and was surprised how I had reacted going through this period, because I know that it is not the easiest, especially for an athlete of high level. But after all these weeks of traveling, it was also nice to be at home, to spend time with family“Roger Federer said at a sponsorship meeting.

When the announcement of this third operation last month, the person concerned did not hide that, if he gave himself the objective of returning to the circuit in the long term, the road would be long and that it had to be ” realistic “about his chances of achieving this at his age. At 40, the Swiss have therefore embarked on an ultimate and sacred “challenge” by their own admission, and at this precise postoperative stage, optimism seems to prevail. Experienced now on the subject, he who was so long spared from serious injuries during his career, he knows however that he must not put the cart before the horse.

“I hope to resume physical preparation (in the gym, editor’s note) and find myself on a tennis court as soon as possible, but I have to be patient. It is a slow period that is opening up now. I have to take it step by step, but so far everything is fine, so I am very happy“, he again testified. Federer will not be at TD Garden in Boston to support the” Team Europe “which he led to victory in the Laver Cup in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The priority is clear: take care to give yourself every chance of a successful comeback.

Not taking part in the event he has launched is heartbreaking, but the Balois has an idea in his mind. “It hurts me of course not to be there. It will be three ‘hardcore’ days to watch on TV“, he confided before planning on… the next edition which will take place at the O2 Arena in London in 2022.”It’s one of my goals, to get fully involved in order to be able to replay in such conditions. ” If he can not give a date of expected recovery on the circuit, one thing is therefore certain: Federer intends to treat himself to one last dance.

