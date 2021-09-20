Feria de Nîmes: consecration for the ganaderia Margé in a solo with mixed results for Ferrera

The bulls of Margé shone with their bravery on horseback and touched their Grail with the indulto of Gamus out in third position. The Spanish bullfighter cut two symbolic ears without being able to win other trophies against the other five bulls.

For years, Robert Margé dreamed of a consecration in Nîmes to complete his price of the Zaragoza feria. If the morning was agitated in Monteilles with cuadrillas which changed toros at the last moment, the ganadero could be very satisfied with his record with a brave lot at the pike (three received three) and which showed qualities during the faenas.

With obviously, the Grail won by Gamus, this very brave third toro on horseback during the three meetings and that Antonio Ferrera (silence, silence, two symbolic ears, silence, silence and silence) has perfectly linked and highlighted. To the credit of the maestro, the permanent desire to put the toros forward during the tercio of pikes by positioning the brave in the center of the ruedo and the cavalry under the presidency.





Facing Gamus, Ferrera was an extraordinary lidiador during the first two rounds before highlighting the qualities of gallop and class of the Margé who attacked his muleta from far away. A magnificent faena of Ferrera with passes of great depth on both sides facing a Margé with an extraordinary bottom. As the indulto petition began to gain momentum, Ferrera sued a Margé who never wavered in his attacks and charges. The orange handkerchief fell from the palco and, seeming to savor the moment, Ferrera continued his faena for another five minutes receiving a spectacular voltereta.

The first two Margé were also bullfighters but the beautiful lidias and faenas of beautiful bills were marred by inaccuracies with the steels. Fourth Margé left Ferrera with few options because if he moved willingly in the muleta, he lacked transmission in his charges.

From that moment on, Ferrera appeared to have stalled physically and mentally confirming in recent weeks that he is no longer in the cheeky form of the past three years.

The fifth Margé and the sixth encore of Domingo Hernandez (who replaced the injured Margé in the nose gear) seemed to have some potential. But Ferrera never mated with them and tored them at a respectable distance. To remember from this end of the bullfight which decreased in intensity the beautiful tercio of banderillas where Ferrera alternated with Julien Merenciano and Fernando Sanchez in a good moment of emotion and the enthusiasm of the 3500 spectators.