Feria de Nîmes: for Robert Margé, “Nîmes is a very important arena”

The ganadero Biterrois, Robert Margé presents his toros before Antonio Ferrera’s one against six, this Sunday at 5.30 p.m. in the arenas of Nîmes, and talks about his ambitions for the future.

What becomes of Robert Margé a year after his retirement from Béziers and three decades of reign?

For a long time, I stopped my activity as an apoderado and I am very proud of the work of my son Olivier this year in Béziers with his friend Sébastien Castella and Simon Casas. I always do my job. I have all my time to take care of my breeding and get involved in our project in the property of Philippe Pagès in Andalusia. With his family, we want to make an important ganaderia in Spain to honor his memory and make his dream come true. With the Covid, we linked the first toros in private with figuras so that they know our cattle and this breeding in the making. The results are excellent and we will start in corrida next year.

Will this solo be a historic moment for your ganaderia with a figura that promises to face your toros?

Completely. In the past, French figuras like Juan Bautista, who did a solo in 2016 in Palavas, or Sébastien Castella and Perera were at the cartel in Béziers. Enrique Ponce also faced my toros in a big arena like Mont-de-Marsan. But I must admit that this solo

is a consecration for our iron. It is a very important event for us that Antonio Ferrera decides to fight six toros of Robert Margé. This positions our breeding at the highest level.

Show us this lot which will be held this Sunday in Nîmes …

The bullfight is exceptional in terms of presentation. She could go out in a first class arena in Spain like Madrid or Bilbao. We had rare bad luck with the loss of five of the fourteen toros scheduled for Las Ventas and the San Isidro was called off. And

to go to Madrid, you need at least ten toros. At the family level, the nine toros reserved for Nîmes come from the three crack sementals of our ganaderia. Even if we can never predict the result, we put all our chances to make this event a success.

Can this bullfight be a pivotal point in accessing the major Spanish Ferias?





The work undertaken is going in this direction and this Nîmes solo can make things easier. I would also like to thank Simon Casas and Antonio Ferrera for their trust. Our ambition would be to cover one bullfight per year in all the major Spanish arenas in the coming seasons: Valencia, perhaps within two years, Bilbao, Madrid. In addition to Las Ventas, my second dream would be Seville, a plaza where it is very difficult to enter. Victorino Martin waited forty years and he will have to go through the hut of a novillada at the start. I would like to present ourselves in the six premier arenas in Spain over the next six temporadas after Zaragoza.

Zaragoza was your greatest achievement but also a disappointment. After the Prix de la Feria du Pilar the gates of Spain remained closed…

Zaragoza had rescheduled us for the next Feria after the success of 2017. But the empresario changed and in the end we were not in the cartel. A big disappointment.

In Nîmes, you have experienced various fortunes. With great success and a failure in 2012 …

For this bullfight, I made the mistake of getting the toros on board two days before the race because the corrals were full with Jose Tomas’ solo. They fought for 14 hours without interruption and went out on the track completely empty even if several had qualities. I

prefer to remind me of the success of our presentation in Nîmes in 2008 with a toro de vuelta. We were unlucky as the rain had fallen and the indulto petition was toned down. But it was a very good batch. It is a very important arena for us because it is part of the European top 5.

Jean-Luc Couturier sold Concha y Sierra. It is a very difficult period for the French and Spanish ganaderos …

This crisis is terrible for bullfighting and we have our backs rounded. But I have no complaints about my breeding. This year, the Margé were in the cartel of Nîmes, Béziers, Soustons, Parentis and Istres was a great success. Strongly that this Covid crisis is over to resell our four or

five bullfights per temporada.

What is the dynamic of your ganaderia?

This solo confirms that our breeding is going through a great moment. The proof of this is the great triumph of Zaragoza, the toros of Istres this year or the four vueltas over the past three years in Béziers. Without forgetting the indulto of a novillo by Perrera during the Festival last year. The stake is

now to stay at the highest level because our percentage of good bulls is almost abnormal.

Stephan Guin