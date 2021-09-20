Fiido D11 test: a folding electric bike, elegant and enduring, but boorish

The Fiido D11 uses a fairly classic folding system with the bike opening at the top tube and lowering the handlebars to the base of the stem. The saddle can also be lowered to the extreme, but the pedals cannot be folded up. If the saddle is adjustable, the handlebars are not. This geometry is suitable for people between 1.45m and 1.75m tall. The driving position is generally upright, but the larger ones are leaning slightly towards the cockpit. Beyond 1.75 m, which is our case (1.80 m), we find ourselves too high. This isn’t usually a big handicap on a folding bike, but on the Fiido D11 the handlebars are too close and this position quickly becomes uncomfortable. We feel packed on the bike.
The Fiido is equipped with 20-inch wheels topped with Heng Shing tires with a section of 1.75 “. These tires have the advantage of being quite” rolling “, but their section is quite small compared to the 2.1”. tires from the Eovolt City, for example. They do not cushion the roughness of the road. The bike comes with mud flaps which we had to fit. Small problem, one of the fixing screws was not the right diameter, so we finalized the installation with a rilsan clamp. On the front wheel the mudguard doesn’t drop low enough and a mud flap is missing to prevent splashing water on the shoes, but overall these mudguards keep you dry when the road is wet. and above all to avoid projections on the lower back and that is the main thing. Braking is provided by mechanical disc brakes (no visible mark) fitted with a contactor that cuts off the engine.
The Fiido is equipped with a 250 W 36 V hub motor delivering a torque limited to 35 Nm. In comparison, the Eovolt City with its 250 W 36 V motor displays a torque of 40 Nm, while the Tilt E 500 is happy with 24 Nm. The bike is also equipped with a kickstand, but it does not include the luggage rack.
The D11 is equipped with a Shimano Tourney 7-speed derailleur which allows you to adapt the pedaling rate to the terrain. This is clearly one of the strengths of the bike, especially in this price range. The chainring has 52 teeth and the cassette has 14 to 28 teeth (for the small and large sprocket respectively); enough to climb good heights without compromising the speed on flat ground (to travel at more than 30 km / h).
The front and rear lights are directly managed by the console and are powered by the main battery. They are quite bright.
The 36 V 11.6 Ah battery is integrated into the seat tube. She weighs 3.3 kg with the saddle. Unlike the Eovolt battery which was connected under the crankset, the connection is made here directly under the saddle, which prevents your hands from getting dirty. The removable battery can be recharged on the bike or separately. The only small defect is the absence of a saddle lock, which on the other hand offers its competitor Eovolt. You must therefore take the saddle with either when you park the bike outside or find a system to attach the saddle to the frame. Speaking of anti-theft, this bike is quite complicated to secure properly since the single-sided frame does not have an anchor point.
On the cockpit, there are two commodos to turn on the lights and trigger the horn (shrill) as well as the meter which indicates the speed, the chosen assistance mode and the battery level. This meter also has a USB port that allows charging of a smartphone or other USB device. On the right, we find the famous trigger that we disconnected and the derailleur control (not Shimano) with two triggers to go up or down the gears. The latter is clearly less practical and fluid than the Shimano shifters. The handles are very hard plastic and hurt your hands. This is the first time this has happened to us on a bicycle and it deserves to be highlighted. You have to change the handles to gain a little comfort.
On the scale, our test bike weighs 18.5 kg, which is 1 kg more than the advertised weight. The Fiido D11 is thus almost as heavy as the Decathlon Tilt E 500 (18.6 kg) and much more than the Eovolt City (15.6 kg) and Brompton Electric two-speed (16.6 kg with the battery).
Riding a folding bike is special and can – at first glance – put off beginners. Indeed, with its small wheels, a folding bike is by definition more responsive and more manoeuvrable at low speed, the flip side being a lack of stability at high speed. With its 20-inch wheels, this Fiido D11 still offers a good compromise between stability and maneuverability. The small wheels bring a certain liveliness and very good maneuverability to the bike at low speed. It is ideal for getting around town. If the aluminum frame is rigid, the crankset placed at the end of the seat tube lacks rigidity, especially in standing raises, which should be avoided as much as possible. Conversely, the general stiffness of the bike is a problem, adding to the feeling of discomfort already initiated by the hardness of the handles.
On the handlebars, we don’t really take pleasure in this model. Even with the highest assistance mode, the assistance remains quite soft and we do not feel too much the 35 Nm of torque announced. The motor uses a pedaling sensor located in the crankset. It is not a torque sensor that would adapt the power supplied according to the effort made on the pedals as on more high-end bikes. Here, the operation is binary: as soon as you pedal, the motor starts up, and it shuts off as soon as you stop pedaling or when the brakes are applied. The consequence of this mode of operation is the lack of precision of the assistance and the impression of being constantly pushed. It is much less pleasant than with a central motor placed in the crankset or if only with a well-managed torque sensor.
Fortunately, the six-speed transmission makes it possible to adapt the cadence and therefore to continue pedaling normally by slightly forcing the pedals. As long as you take the trouble to change the gears, the transmission provides much more flexibility in use and allows you to keep contact with the pedals, especially for relaunching, even at maximum speed. assistance. The latter is also strangely limited to around 22 km / h. To reach 25 km / h, you have to use the trigger … which is prohibited in Europe. Compared to the Decathlon model, the Fiido still pushes a little more in fairly steep climbs, but don’t expect to be able to climb the most difficult odds without having to push hard on the pedals.
Disc brakes use a mechanical pull system to actuate the piston and tighten the brake pads. This system is less precise and less smooth than the hydraulic system, but it is nonetheless very effective on emergency braking. These brakes are very effective. We managed to stop the bike launched at full speed in less than 3 meters at the cost of a rear wheel lifted a few centimeters. Be careful, therefore, not to go over the handlebars. Compared to conventional V-Brakes, disc brakes offer a double advantage: better braking in the rain since the water is evacuated more quickly, and above all greater longevity of the pads compared to pads.
For its 36 V 11.6 Ah battery, the manufacturer announces a range of between 80 and 100 km. We measured a range of 40.75 km on an essentially flat course with the assistance set to maximum (level 3), for a pilot weighing about 80 kg with a backpack and with minimal depressing on the pedals, except during restarts. This autonomy is very good for a folding bicycle weighing less than 20 kg.
The battery can be recharged directly on the bike or by removing the battery. The 42 V / 2 A (84 W) charger is very slow and it took us 6 h 37 min to fully charge it.
Strong points
-
Handy.
-
Good autonomy.
-
USB port on the console.
-
Efficient lighting in the city.
Weak points
-
No European conformity: prohibited on public roads!
-
Not very comfortable for people over 1.75 m.
-
Handles too rigid.
-
Maximum speed limited to 22 km / h.
-
Rolls with difficulty folded (for walking).
-
No anti-theft device for the battery.
-
Lack of torque.
-
Long recharge.
-
Screen difficult to read.
-
Bike difficult to secure with an anti-theft device (lack of grip on the frame).
On paper, the Fiido D11 has it all. In practice, we feel that the Chinese brand lacks a bit of expertise in the field. If the performance / price ratio is good, the bike lacks both comfort and rigidity. In short, on its handlebars, you don’t really enjoy it, but it gets the job done with a sufficiently powerful engine and very good autonomy for a folding model. Problem, sold as is, our test model with throttle trigger is quite simply prohibited on public roads, due to lack of certification. Hence the sanction of a note of only one star. The manufacturer’s next model, the Fiido X, will have every interest in correcting the few flaws of the D11 and showing compliance with the hope of breaking through in Europe.
- Comfort and ergonomics
- Conduct
- Autonomy