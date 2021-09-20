Fiido D11 test: a folding electric bike, elegant and enduring, but boorish

Riding a folding bike is special and can – at first glance – put off beginners. Indeed, with its small wheels, a folding bike is by definition more responsive and more manoeuvrable at low speed, the flip side being a lack of stability at high speed. With its 20-inch wheels, this Fiido D11 still offers a good compromise between stability and maneuverability. The small wheels bring a certain liveliness and very good maneuverability to the bike at low speed. It is ideal for getting around town. If the aluminum frame is rigid, the crankset placed at the end of the seat tube lacks rigidity, especially in standing raises, which should be avoided as much as possible. Conversely, the general stiffness of the bike is a problem, adding to the feeling of discomfort already initiated by the hardness of the handles.

On the handlebars, we don’t really take pleasure in this model. Even with the highest assistance mode, the assistance remains quite soft and we do not feel too much the 35 Nm of torque announced. The motor uses a pedaling sensor located in the crankset. It is not a torque sensor that would adapt the power supplied according to the effort made on the pedals as on more high-end bikes. Here, the operation is binary: as soon as you pedal, the motor starts up, and it shuts off as soon as you stop pedaling or when the brakes are applied. The consequence of this mode of operation is the lack of precision of the assistance and the impression of being constantly pushed. It is much less pleasant than with a central motor placed in the crankset or if only with a well-managed torque sensor.

Fortunately, the six-speed transmission makes it possible to adapt the cadence and therefore to continue pedaling normally by slightly forcing the pedals. As long as you take the trouble to change the gears, the transmission provides much more flexibility in use and allows you to keep contact with the pedals, especially for relaunching, even at maximum speed. assistance. The latter is also strangely limited to around 22 km / h. To reach 25 km / h, you have to use the trigger … which is prohibited in Europe. Compared to the Decathlon model, the Fiido still pushes a little more in fairly steep climbs, but don’t expect to be able to climb the most difficult odds without having to push hard on the pedals.