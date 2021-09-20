Final Fantasy 16: Information finally revealed at the Tokyo Game Show?

A few days ago, Square Enix unveiled the list of games presented at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. On this occasion, we had confirmation that, as announced by Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy XVI would not be shown. But a panel between the producer of the game and the main creator of the license gives us hope.

The Japanese living room will open its virtual doors on September 30 next. Square Enix will participate, but will not show new images of Final Fantasy XVI, whose script is finished and the English voices almost completely recorded. However, a panel is scheduled for October 2 between Hironobu Sakaguchi, known as the creator of the license, and Naoki Yoshida, producer of the next opus. The live will begin at 9am Tokyo time, so at 2 a.m. in France. It will be hosted by Katsuhiko Hayashi from Famitsu, and will offer us an exchange around the interest and potential of role-playing games. In a dedicated tweet, Sakaguchi indicates in an amused tone that he will ask questions on Final Fantasy XVI.





But behind this humorous tone, there is a real chance to get some little information on the title. Last time Naoki Yoshida had spoken with Yoko Taro (creator of NieR), and the latter could have pulled the worms out of her nose. It is therefore possible to hope to obtain little anecdotes or some information about Final Fantasy XVI. During a recent intervention, Yoshida had indicated that he would like the next real presentation of the game to focus on the combat system. As a reminder, Sakaguchi is now the director of Mistwalker, at the origin of the RPG Fantasian on Apple Arcade, and that Naoki Yoshida is working on Final Fantasy XIV, whose next expansion, called Endwalker, will be released on November 23.

You will like also